Gooding Bug Crew shows appreciation
First and foremost, as this season comes to an official close, we on the Gooding Bug Crew will be losing one of our hard working, knowledgeable and valued employees. Alexis Hagen, who has just completed her fourth year on the GBC, will be leaving us and heading on to further her education in the medical field. Best of luck to you Alexis!
As well as our data collections and site monitoring duties, one of our responsibilities is helping to educate our county residents about the importance of our fight against noxious weeds. Our relationship with you helps us to better work together for a common goal. Each year, the crew employees have a chance to educate members and sponsors in our county through oral presentations. Over the years, they have talked about the weeds we target and how we use bio-control to control them. The Bio-Control Team have expressed the importance of ridding our natural environment of noxious weeds and, most importantly, they have created a relationship with these community members.
As we visited our sites this summer, we took note of a lot of things — some great and some not so great. I think the biggest thing we became aware of was the heat wave we southern Idahoans have endured this summer. We had our work cut out for us just trying to stay somewhat cool while working on our sites at all corners of Gooding County and in between.
All things considered, though, it was another safe, fun and knowledge-filled summer. As the year closes out, the GBC would like to send out a great big thanks to all the private and public land owners, the BLM, our communities and program sponsors for making our jobs possible. Thank you.
Amanda Huddleston
Gooding Bug Crew
Thank you to three motorists
To the three kind motorists along Grandview who, about 10:20 Sunday morning, were thoughtful and kind enough to stop as my wife tried to catch our little four-legged, fuzzy-butted son who had just slipped his harness — I wish all the best life has to offer.
To the driver of that fourth car — the one who couldn’t be a little patient — I am not man enough to wish you the same. For years, we have heard the admonition “Speed kills.” But the story does not stop there. Impatience can be just as deadly.
We have many dozen photos of him throughout his six years of life, including the 8 x 10 on the wall. But no photos and memories can ever replace the loyal little family member who knew his place was to always be between his human mom and dad. 24/7/365 he was our protector. But, when it really counted, we were insufficient to protect him.
Bill Cook
Twin Falls
Blue Lakes Rotary thanks supporters
The Blue Lakes Rotary Club presented its seventh annual Magic Valley Beer Festival on August 4. Fifty-six brewers offered 130 different beers or ciders to sample. Live music, games and great local food rounded out a lovely afternoon in Twin Falls City Park. On behalf of the 32 members of Blue Lakes Rotary Club, we would like to express our appreciation to all those who made our event such a success.
Thank you to our generous sponsors and friends of Blue Lakes Rotary: Brizee Heating & Air Conditioning, Coberg Fence, Glanbia Nutritionals, ClifBar, CSB Distributing, Fisher’s Technology, Hayden Beverage, Pepsi, Reata Properties, Standard Printing Solutions, TEC Distributing, Watkin’s Distributing, Ataraxis Accounting, Falls Brand, Gem State Welders Supply, Idaho Power, J.D. Heiskell, Magic Valley Sportswear, Make-a-Fish Foundation, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, S & S Audio, Snake River Pool & Spa, Tilley Lincoln CPA, Pro-Masters, Tour Ice and Worst/Fitzgerald & Stover.
Thanks to all who contributed silent auction and door prize items and to the Southern Idaho Parrotheads and the Twin Falls Optimists for volunteering.
Lastly, cheers to the more than 1,400 people in attendance. Your patronage is the reward for our efforts and makes possible our support for numerous charitable projects including: Optimist Youth House, Twin Falls Education Foundation, CSI Foundation, Rotary Youth Exchange and so many more.
Michelle Carpenter and Marianne Barker, Beer Festival Chairs
Blue Lakes Rotary Club
Thank you to SCCAP
Three cheers to South Central Community Action Partnership and Rod Burk and his team.
What an exceptional job they did for me in getting my home ready for winter. I will be forever grateful for the service they provided. They were very professional and very respectful to me and my home.
Thank you so much for taking care of me.
Linda Hawks
Heyburn
Habitat for Humanity thanks community
Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley would like to thank all those who participated in the success of our second annual Golf Scramble. Beautiful weather and a sold-out event made for a great day of golfing for all.
Our congratulations to Team Kratom — Cody Gary, Cody Taylor, Nathan Cook and Beau F. with a winning score of 45.8 in the scramble. Lucky golf balls Nos. 148, 589, and 804 — owned by John Slusser, Carol Beglan and Dan Grubbs — took home $1254.83 of cash prizes in a three-way tie for the Golf Ball Drop. A huge thank you to Scott Jackson for flying his helicopter and Reeder Flying Service for helping to facilitate a flawless drop.
Major donors included: Goode Motors, Garcia Land Surveying, Commercial Tire and the Snake River Business Network Group — many thanks for their generous donations.
Hole sponsors included: R & D Real Estate, Bill’s Automotive, Farmers Bank, D.L. Evans Bank, Franklin Building Supply, BCTGM Local 283G, Ferguson Plumbing, Title Fact, Above Paris, Adkins & Associates, North West Farm Credit Services, Apricot Home, Washington Federal Bank, Ward Orthodontics, McFarlane Insurance and the Collins Connection.
The service from the Canyon Springs Golf Course was impeccable. Our sold-out event included teams from: R & D Real Estate, Clif Bar, Ferguson Plumbing, First Federal Bank, D.L. Evans Bank, PSI, KJ Enterprises, Nodependsyet, Farmers Bank, Title One, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Bills Auto and Snake River Business Network.
Prizes and auction items were generously donated by: Disneyland, Dixon, Jack Pot, D & B, ReStore Volunteers, Ken and Betsy Wiesmore, Dorothy Dallman, D.L. Evans, Johnny Carino’s, Kneaders, Yellow Brick Café, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Elevation 486, Oasis Kick Back Cards and Jakers.
Thank you all for helping Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley to build its 51st home with the Hernandez Family.
Book your team now to insure a spot in our July 19, 2019, Habitat for Humanity Golf Scramble by calling Amy at 208-735-1233 today.
Habitat for Humanity
Appreciation to First Federal
On behalf of the Magic Valley Arts Council, I would like to thank the First Federal Foundation Board of Directors for their support and investment in the arts with their recent grant to the council.
I continue to be amazed at the breadth of support that the First Federal Foundation extends to the communities in which it serves, and so appreciate its continued support and investment — especially to the arts in the Magic Valley.
It is through the continued support of organizations like the First Federal Foundation that we can make our community a place where the arts continue to develop and flourish.
Thank you for your investment.
Carolyn White, Executive Director
Magic Valley Arts Council
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.