Gooding Bug Crew shows appreciation
First and foremost, as this season comes to an official close, we on the Gooding Bug Crew will be losing one of our hard working, knowledgeable and valued employees. Alexis Hagen, who has just completed her fourth year on the GBC, will be leaving us and heading on to further her education in the medical field. Best of luck to you Alexis!
As well as our data collections and site monitoring duties, one of our responsibilities is helping to educate our county residents about the importance of our fight against noxious weeds. Our relationship with you helps us to better work together for a common goal. Each year, the crew employees have a chance to educate members and sponsors in our county through oral presentations. Over the years, they have talked about the weeds we target and how we use bio-control to control them. The Bio-Control Team have expressed the importance of ridding our natural environment of noxious weeds and, most importantly, they have created a relationship with these community members.
As we visited our sites this summer, we took note of a lot of things — some great and some not so great. I think the biggest thing we became aware of was the heat wave we southern Idahoans have endured this summer. We had our work cut out for us just trying to stay somewhat cool while working on our sites at all corners of Gooding County and in between.
All things considered, though, it was another safe, fun and knowledge-filled summer. As the year closes out, the GBC would like to send out a great big thanks to all the private and public land owners, the BLM, our communities and program sponsors for making our jobs possible. Thank you.
Amanda Huddleston
Gooding Bug Crew
Thank you to three motorists
To the three kind motorists along Grandview who, about 10:20 Sunday morning, were thoughtful and kind enough to stop as my wife tried to catch our little four-legged, fuzzy-butted son who had just slipped his harness — I wish all the best life has to offer.
To the driver of that fourth car — the one who couldn’t be a little patient — I am not man enough to wish you the same. For years, we have heard the admonition “Speed kills.” But the story does not stop there. Impatience can be just as deadly.
We have many dozen photos of him throughout his six years of life, including the 8 x 10 on the wall. But no photos and memories can ever replace the loyal little family member who knew his place was to always be between his human mom and dad. 24/7/365 he was our protector. But, when it really counted, we were insufficient to protect him.
Bill Cook
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.