Scouts recognize donors

We would like to thank these businesses that donated product or money for Boy Scout Troop 65's annual pancake supper fundraiser: First Christian Church, Swensen's on Washington, Depot Grill, Maxie's Pizza & Pasta of Twin Falls, Floyd Lilly Company, Wills Toyota, Treasure Valley Coffee, Quality Inn & Suites, Road Work Ahead, American Disposal, D & T Automotive, Chobani, Wilson Radiator Repair, Florence M. Gardner, Mason Trophy, Falls Brand, Lamb Weston, Snake River Tire, Idaho Joe's, Rite Stuff Foods, Renter Center, Abracadabra's, Smith's Food King, Kapstone Container Corporation, Dart, Walmart, Lowe's, Albertson's, Shari's, The Sizzler, McDonald's and Orthodontic Specialists — Geist, Schvaneveldt and Dixon.

Boy Scout Troop 65

Twin Falls

Pinochle Players thank Depot Grill

I am one of the pinochle players at the Turf Club on the second Wednesday of each month. The Depot Grill always caters the meal. I want to say how much we enjoy and appreciate all they do. Very good meals. Thank you.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

 

