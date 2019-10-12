Schools appreciate Optimist Club
Each year on the Saturday after Labor Day, the Twin Falls Optimist Club celebrates school spirit in the Magic Valley with “Wings and Things — the Ultimate Tailgate Challenge.” This event brings together students from across the valley in friendly competition and allows the community to support the student activities at their schools.
This year, we are happy to announce the event provided over $7,000 for activities at Twin Falls Christian Academy, Magic Valley High School, Kimberly High School, Robert Stuart Middle School, Xavier Charter School, O’Leary Middle School, Lighthouse Christian School, South Hills Middle School, Twin Falls High School, Canyon Ridge High School, the Twin Falls County Safe House and Tesla Robotics.
The event boasted tailgate food samplings from Twin Falls High School Cross Country, Rick Birdsong, Brizee Heating and Air Conditioning, Scholes Dermatology, St. Luke’s, the College of Southern Idaho Culinary Arts Program, Smoke This, Blu, Canyon Ridge High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Twin Falls High School Business Professionals of America, Magic Valley High School Culinary Arts, Twin Fall Christian Academy, and Dennis Bowyer.
Pack Crossfit organized the Burpees for Buck competition and Gemstone Climbing ran the spear throwing and dead hang events. The Corn Hole Tournament was coordinated by the Tesla Robotics Club members, and KEZJ made the lip sync contest a success.
This could not have been possible without our generous financial sponsors: Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, Scholes Dermatology, Dr. Robert Ward, Rob Green Auto Group, First Federal, Cleanup and Total Restoration, Title One, Joel Newton DDS, Worst Stover, Gadd & Spiker Attorneys at Law, Farmers Bank, Mark Jones Realty, Glanbia, Ameriprise Financial Service and Standlee Premium Products. We also appreciate our in-kind sponsors: Falls Brand, Mr. Gas, Western Waste and Gemstone Climbing.
Thank you to everyone who attended and participated.
You have free articles remaining.
Eva Craner
Buhl
Gooding Elks thank sponsors
The Gooding Elks Lodge No. 1745 would like to thank the hole sponsors for the tournament that was held Oct. 5 and 6: Bennincourt Dairy, Morris Farms, David Hults Farms LLC, Bootjack Dairy, West Points farms, Peirson Farms Inc., Diamond E Ranch, First Call Dairy Service, Sabala Farm Inc., Home Office, Deadz Brothers Farms, Woodtick Farms, On a Shoe String Dairy, 4-Brothers Dairy, WFG Mitch and Shara Sorensen and Thomas Helicopters. Your sponsorship will help many youth throughout Gooding, Lincoln and Camas counties.
Don Braga
Gooding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.