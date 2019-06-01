Appreciation for Moss Greenhouse
On behalf of the Twin Falls Public Library Board of Trustees and staff, we would like to give a big thank you to Moss Greenhouse for donating flowers to the Twin Falls Public Library.
The flowers add additional splendor to our already beautiful building. We are blessed to have the support of our business community.Stop by the library this summer to see the colors. We are thankful for this community.
Tara Bartley, Director
Twin Falls Public Library
