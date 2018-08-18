Thank you to Idaho Water Sports
The staff and clients of Primary Therapy Source would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Idaho Water Sports and their staff for the recent River Fun Day.
Idaho Water Sports partnered with Primary Therapy Source to offer an afternoon of free boating, kayaking and paddle-boarding for children with special needs. The event was a huge success and a great opportunity for the kids.
We sincerely appreciate the staff, time and equipment that was donated for the event. The Riverside RV Park was an excellent venue.
For more information on this event, visit Primary Therapy Source and Idaho Water Sports Facebook pages.
Primary Therapy Source staff
Thank you to restaurants
As a Canadian visiting Twin Falls these past few days, I just want to mention two great places to eat.
Norm's is a wonderful place to go for breakfast. The food is great, serving sizes just right and it is the cleanest restaurant I have eaten in in a long time.
Second, the DQ at 379 Addison Ave. can make a chocolate chip milkshake using dipping chocolate. No other DQ in Canada or the U.S. has known of or been able to make this for me. It is an age-old favorite of mine from 40 years ago.
Randall James
Canada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.