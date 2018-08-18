Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Thank you to Idaho Water Sports

The staff and clients of Primary Therapy Source would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Idaho Water Sports and their staff for the recent River Fun Day.

Idaho Water Sports partnered with Primary Therapy Source to offer an afternoon of free boating, kayaking and paddle-boarding for children with special needs. The event was a huge success and a great opportunity for the kids.

We sincerely appreciate the staff, time and equipment that was donated for the event. The Riverside RV Park was an excellent venue.

For more information on this event, visit Primary Therapy Source and Idaho Water Sports Facebook pages.

Primary Therapy Source staff

Thank you to restaurants

As a Canadian visiting Twin Falls these past few days, I just want to mention two great places to eat.

Norm's is a wonderful place to go for breakfast. The food is great, serving sizes just right and it is the cleanest restaurant I have eaten in in a long time.

Second, the DQ at 379 Addison Ave. can make a chocolate chip milkshake using dipping chocolate. No other DQ in Canada or the U.S. has known of or been able to make this for me. It is an age-old favorite of mine from 40 years ago.

Randall James

Canada

