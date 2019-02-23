Try 1 month for 99¢
Thank you to five kind men in Twin Falls

This is a letter to thank a man named José, a man named Bob and three Twin Falls firemen — Andrew, Jesse and Aaron — who helped me after a fall Jan. 23 in the alley behind a home on Lincoln Avenue in Twin Falls.

José is from Jerome, and he responded to my wave to stop; he assisted me for the entire time of the ordeal. Thank you for your kind attention and time. Bob used his phone to call 911, and the first responders said to call the fire department.

They came without siren (Thanks for that!) and helped me get up and into my car. Checked me out thoroughly. After signing their paper, I refused to go to the hospital. They allowed me to drive home.

I am a retired registered nurse, 83 years old, grandmother of six. I felt so cared for and need to thank them for their nonjudgmental attention and care. I do not know last names, but I will not forget their kindly gifts to me. I will pass it on to others.

Charlotte Maffin

Buhl

Twin Falls Street Department appreciated

Hats off to the men and women of the Twin Falls Street Department. Y’all have done a great job of making our streets and intersections safer to navigate. Well done.

Kyle Harshbarger

Twin Falls

Thanks to sheriff for handling of K9 Officer Flynn

I recently came across information regarding the sheriff’s office — the sheriff in particular — handling the remains of deceased K9 officer Flynn when he passed unexpectedly in his sleep. I want to say thank you for showing respect to a former officer.

I am proud of you. A pat on the back for those involved from this dog lover.

Shawna Obenchain

Kimberly

