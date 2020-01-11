Thanks to first responders
This is a letter of thanks to all first emergency respondents. January 15th marks the 11th anniversary of the very dangerous water landing of US Airways flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009. Both engines failed after a bird strike with no chance to make it back to the airport. The movie, “Sully, Miracle on the Hudson,” revealed the heroism of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberg and co-pilot Skiles. Thanks to their professional training all of the 155 passengers were rescued by hundreds of first respondents with NO loss of life.
We need to thank all respondents for their dedication to preserve life and property. Some are paid professionals, but many are volunteers who sacrifice time without pay to learn how to help citizens with a disaster. Please take time to thank the respondents that you know.
A grateful citizen,
Adrian Arp, Ph.D
Filer
You have free articles remaining.
P.S. My dad was a volunteer fireman for a rural fire department in SE, Wyoming.
Wreaths Across America a success
Wreaths Across America, a national initiative to honor deceased veterans with the placement of wreaths, was a huge success at Filer Cemetery and West End Cemetery thanks to the cooperation of the cemetery boards and the hard work and dedication of many organizations and individuals. The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution thanks Rondal Lang of American Legion Post 47 and Gary Davis of the VFW and West End Men’s Association for organizing and leading the touching ceremonies on Wreaths Across America Day. We also deeply appreciate all those who sponsored wreaths, with a special thank you to those who sponsored 10 or more wreaths, including: Amalgamated Sugar, Brothers in Arms, BSR Equipment, Buhl Rotary Club, Center for Physical Rehabilitation, First Presbyterian Church, Shawn Gould/Hayhook Farms, Jake and Grace Jones/Jakers Restaurant, Magic Valley Republican Women, Parkes Funeral Home, Plant Foods, Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone & Trainor, TruLeap Technologies, the staff at Valley School District, West End Men’s Association, Thomas and Cheryl Arledge, Jeffrey and Phoebe Bird, Jill Carroll, Jackie F., Erin H., Thayne and Jodi Lee Jensen, Steve and Vicki Katzman, Audrey Kissik, Suellen Lammers, Rondal Lang, Carla Ohanesian, Leon Smith, Carla Tonelli, and Doug Vollmer. Last but not least, we thank all those who braved the cold weather and slushy roads to attend the ceremonies and lay the wreaths.
Anyone wishing to donate for 2020 should be aware that the national Wreaths Across America organization will match any donations received from now until Jan. 15, 2020. To sponsor a wreath, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ID0017P or contact twinfallsdar@gmail.com or (208) 308-1810.
Diane Greene
Secretary, Twin Falls Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.