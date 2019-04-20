Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly receives thanks
I would like to thank all the employees, volunteers and customers who supported me during my five years as site manager at the Ageless Senior Center. I enjoyed my job and making new friends there. Due to health issues I recently resigned and want to be sure all these people know how much I appreciate their support.
Also, a thank you to the Office on Aging for their support.
Bonnie Peter
Items for Warm Up Twin Falls appreciated
On behalf of the congregation at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, I would like to thank the Magic Valley community for once again supporting our Warm Up Twin Falls project this past winter. Thanks to your help, we were able to place several hundred homemade and purchased hats, scarves, gloves and other warm items on the railings and clotheslines around our church building — available for anyone who was cold to take or share.
Many times we saw people from the community stop by and add items to those we had put out. This was the fourth winter we have done this project, and we continue to be very grateful for the support we receive in providing this service to our community. We plan to gather items for next winter and welcome any donations at any time. Please contact the church office at 208-733-5872 for further information.
Cathy Poppino
Twin Falls
Thank you to FFA young people
On Friday, April 5, Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center enjoyed a visit from about 75 FFA members and their advisors from Melba, Notus, Salmon and Council as part of their Days of Service. These energetic, enthusiastic young people volunteered over two hours each — pulling and pounding fence posts, collecting every type of trash imaginable from ten acres, moving corral panels, scraping paint from an old building and cleaning horse runs.
These jobs can’t be much fun, but they did it and did it well. Rising Stars salutes them all and appreciates the amazing work accomplished by the FFA volunteers and all of our community volunteers who also pitched in. Thank you all.
Chris Dickard, Board Member
Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center
