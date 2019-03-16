SCCAP thanks community
Successful South Central Community Action Partnership Empty Bowls event: This year’s 10th annual Empty Bowls event, held March 5 at the Canyon Crest Event Center, was one of our most successful to date thanks to the generous sponsors, donors and attendee’s that supported the event. We sold out the venue with over 260 people attending.
The success of this year’s event was due to our major event sponsors — Hands On and Agropur. Our table sponsors this year included: Commercial Creamery, Wells Fargo Bank, Impressions, Lee’s Radiator, Dewitt Diesel, Prescott & Craig Insurance, Oop’s City Market, Boise Rigging, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Hands On, Home Energy Management, Con Paulos Chevrolet, Leon Mills family, Banner Bank, Mick and Holli Little and Idaho Central Credit Union.
We were entertained by Master of Ceremonies Bear Bangs and the Eric May Band. Gourmet soups were provided by Jakers Bar & Grill, Elevation 486, Scooters, Anchor Bistro, Rock Creek Restaurant, Cactus Grill, Travelers Oasis, Twin Falls Brickhouse, T & T Café, the Ground Round, Jackson’s Kountry Korner and Tomato’s. Bread and veggies were provided by Great Harvest Bread and Grasmick Produce.
Special thanks for all the hand-made and donated bowls from Hands On and, of course, the many wonderful donations we received for our raffle and auction items. All proceeds will go to support SCCAP’s Food Program for disadvantaged families here in the Magic Valley.
Ken J. Robinette, Chief Executive Officer
South Central Community Action Partnership
