Letters of thanks to election workers and for flat tire help

Kudos to Twin Falls County Elections Office and Poll Workers
Before the sun rose on Election Day, poll workers reported for duty at 47 precincts across Twin Falls County. While staff from the County Clerk’s office dropped off dozens of electronic poll books before 8 a.m., poll workers began the tasks of putting together polling booths, sanitizing every surface and assembling the tremendous amount of supplies needed to conduct an election. If there is one lesson to take from Election 2020, it’s that conducting an election is a massive organizational and logistical task that requires people, precision, good policy and patience.
It’s our great fortune as voters in Twin Falls County to have the excellent leadership of County Clerk Kristina Glascock and Elections Director Valerie Varadi. The County Clerk’s staff run a tight-ship and go above and beyond to serve voters. Idahoans enjoy some of the best election laws in the country including the right to register to vote on Election Day, weeks of early voting, access to “no-excuse” absentee ballots and flexible voter ID requirements.
As we observe challenges to administering efficient elections in other states, we should take time to reflect on how well-managed the process is in Idaho and be vigilant to maintain and continuously improve our process. One major improvement in TF County this year was the introduction of electronic poll books, which made checking-in and re-directing voters incredibly easy and quick. Small, practical changes can dramatically improve voter experience and faith in the system. I am hopeful we will see voting and election laws change in many states as a consequence of the delayed vote counts this year.
Finally, I encourage my fellow citizens to get involved in administering elections. For many years, I have recruited a team of CSI students to work as poll workers alongside me. This is an excellent way to understand how elections operate and support our democratic process. Year after year, we hear reports of poll worker shortages and the need for younger people to engage in poll working.
Another election is always right around the corner so contact the County Clerk’s office and get involved!
Perri Gardner
Assistant Professor, College of Southern Idaho
Twin Falls
Thanks for the tire help
To the Good Samaritans (particularly 2J 1290) who changed my flat tire north of Twin, a heartfelt thanks for your help.
So nice to be an Idahoan receiving help from Idahoans.
Thank you again
C. Willard
Ketchum
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!