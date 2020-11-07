Letters of thanks to election workers and for flat tire help

Kudos to Twin Falls County Elections Office and Poll Workers

Before the sun rose on Election Day, poll workers reported for duty at 47 precincts across Twin Falls County. While staff from the County Clerk’s office dropped off dozens of electronic poll books before 8 a.m., poll workers began the tasks of putting together polling booths, sanitizing every surface and assembling the tremendous amount of supplies needed to conduct an election. If there is one lesson to take from Election 2020, it’s that conducting an election is a massive organizational and logistical task that requires people, precision, good policy and patience.

It’s our great fortune as voters in Twin Falls County to have the excellent leadership of County Clerk Kristina Glascock and Elections Director Valerie Varadi. The County Clerk’s staff run a tight-ship and go above and beyond to serve voters. Idahoans enjoy some of the best election laws in the country including the right to register to vote on Election Day, weeks of early voting, access to “no-excuse” absentee ballots and flexible voter ID requirements.