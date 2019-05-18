{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Local community is appreciated

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is celebrating another successful Idaho Gives campaign. Without the generosity of the communities we serve, IVC could not fulfill its mission to provide non-medical assistance to help individuals in those communities remain independent in their homes.

IVC is so grateful for the community investment in the work we do to make the world a better place. That may sound like a big job, but someone’s world is changed every day by a volunteer whose heart-felt caring compels them to action. At the center of everything we do are the community members who need our assistance.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers

Board of Directors and Staff

Thank you to golf supporters

The Kimberly High School Athletic Department and golf program would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Canyon Springs Golf Course for hosting the 2019 3A State Golf Tournament. Also to PGA Professional Brandon Otte and Chef Billy Kern and staff for the outstanding service in making this tournament a class act. A special thank you to all the community member scorers who assisted our youth in their two-day eighteen holes of competitive golf. This continual support is what makes the Magic Valley an ideal golfing arena.

The tournament played host to eight boys and six girls teams plus nine individual players from the entire state of Idaho. A big congratulations to the Fruitland Boys Golf Team and the Buhl Girls Golf Team for their championship wins, plus a congratulations to all the teams and players represented at the 3A State Golf Tournament.

Jan Hall and Kirby Bright

Careers on Wheels thank supporters

Every year the Twin Falls School District elementary school counselors have the opportunity to organize the Careers on Wheels (COW) Day Event for our fifth-grade students, and each year there are so many people to thank. We would like to give special thanks to the College of Southern Idaho for, once again, playing host to this large event. Year after year, we have used the CSI Expo Center for COW Day, and we appreciate our host and how they’ve accommodated us.

We’d also like to thank Chobani and Frito Lay for their donations, and the Twin Falls School District because this year’s event was completely funded by them. We’d especially like to thank all the presenters for talking to our kids about their careers. Thank you to the many businesses and individuals who came, took time out of their day and shared their expertise to our students. The presenters are the heart and soul of the event and without them, it could not happen. So again, thank you CSI, TFSD, volunteers and presenters.

Ethan Stokes

TFSD school counselor

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from organizations thanking contributors or supporters and individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service. Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com.

If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments