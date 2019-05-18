Local community is appreciated
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is celebrating another successful Idaho Gives campaign. Without the generosity of the communities we serve, IVC could not fulfill its mission to provide non-medical assistance to help individuals in those communities remain independent in their homes.
IVC is so grateful for the community investment in the work we do to make the world a better place. That may sound like a big job, but someone’s world is changed every day by a volunteer whose heart-felt caring compels them to action. At the center of everything we do are the community members who need our assistance.
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers
Board of Directors and Staff
Thank you to golf supporters
The Kimberly High School Athletic Department and golf program would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Canyon Springs Golf Course for hosting the 2019 3A State Golf Tournament. Also to PGA Professional Brandon Otte and Chef Billy Kern and staff for the outstanding service in making this tournament a class act. A special thank you to all the community member scorers who assisted our youth in their two-day eighteen holes of competitive golf. This continual support is what makes the Magic Valley an ideal golfing arena.
The tournament played host to eight boys and six girls teams plus nine individual players from the entire state of Idaho. A big congratulations to the Fruitland Boys Golf Team and the Buhl Girls Golf Team for their championship wins, plus a congratulations to all the teams and players represented at the 3A State Golf Tournament.
Jan Hall and Kirby Bright
Careers on Wheels thank supporters
Every year the Twin Falls School District elementary school counselors have the opportunity to organize the Careers on Wheels (COW) Day Event for our fifth-grade students, and each year there are so many people to thank. We would like to give special thanks to the College of Southern Idaho for, once again, playing host to this large event. Year after year, we have used the CSI Expo Center for COW Day, and we appreciate our host and how they’ve accommodated us.
We’d also like to thank Chobani and Frito Lay for their donations, and the Twin Falls School District because this year’s event was completely funded by them. We’d especially like to thank all the presenters for talking to our kids about their careers. Thank you to the many businesses and individuals who came, took time out of their day and shared their expertise to our students. The presenters are the heart and soul of the event and without them, it could not happen. So again, thank you CSI, TFSD, volunteers and presenters.
Ethan Stokes
TFSD school counselor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.