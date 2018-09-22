TFSD thanks Twin Falls
We often hear people say that Twin Falls is a caring community, but acts of kindness are not always visible to everyone. In the Twin Falls School District, we see illustrations of just how caring our community is every year as donations of school supplies, food, clothing, backpacks, toiletries, shoes and money come in to help support our students in need.
Already this year, the TFSD has identified 113 children who qualify for services under the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act. While this is a small portion of our population, nearly 65 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced lunches. Twin Falls is depicted as a city of prosperity, but these numbers make it clear that even with our prosperity there are still many families who need extra support to provide the basics for their children.
We are so grateful for the many community members who have come forward to reduce barriers for our students’ academic success. It is because of these individuals, businesses and organizations that our students can focus on learning and our teachers can focus on teaching.
Thank you to Be Sure Water Company, Chick-Fil-A, Blue Lakes Rotary Club, Children’s Clear Vision, Costco, Deseret Industries, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, First Federal, First Presbyterian Church, Fly Guys Haircuts, Goode Motors, Idaho Central Credit Union, Mia’s Place, Mustard Seed, Pegan Cook, Poppleton Family Dentistry, Premier Woodworking, Snake River Business Network, TitleOne Corp, United Methodist Church and Ward Orthodontics.
JoAnn Gemar
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.