Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

TFSD thanks Twin Falls

We often hear people say that Twin Falls is a caring community, but acts of kindness are not always visible to everyone. In the Twin Falls School District, we see illustrations of just how caring our community is every year as donations of school supplies, food, clothing, backpacks, toiletries, shoes and money come in to help support our students in need.

Already this year, the TFSD has identified 113 children who qualify for services under the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act. While this is a small portion of our population, nearly 65 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced lunches. Twin Falls is depicted as a city of prosperity, but these numbers make it clear that even with our prosperity there are still many families who need extra support to provide the basics for their children.

We are so grateful for the many community members who have come forward to reduce barriers for our students’ academic success. It is because of these individuals, businesses and organizations that our students can focus on learning and our teachers can focus on teaching.

Thank you to Be Sure Water Company, Chick-Fil-A, Blue Lakes Rotary Club, Children’s Clear Vision, Costco, Deseret Industries, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, First Federal, First Presbyterian Church, Fly Guys Haircuts, Goode Motors, Idaho Central Credit Union, Mia’s Place, Mustard Seed, Pegan Cook, Poppleton Family Dentistry, Premier Woodworking, Snake River Business Network, TitleOne Corp, United Methodist Church and Ward Orthodontics.

JoAnn Gemar

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from: organizations thanking contributors or supporters and individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service.

Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com. If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments