Jerome Country Club appreciates sponsors
The Jerome Country Club Member Guest Committee would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous assistance in making the Jerome Member Guest and Ladies Invitational tournaments a big success.
Major Sponsor: Jerome Cheese
Gold Sponsors: Gordy and Judy Prairie, Solitude Fly Company, D.L. Evans Bank, Darigold, Idaho Scapes, First Federal Bank, Lytle Excavation LLC, Idaho Central Credit Union and Tec-Distributing LLC.
Other Sponsors: Berry Landscaping, Troy Vitek PGA, JCC Men’s Association, Schwan’s Food Co., Cooper Construction, Hub International Ltd., the Party Center, EHM Engineers Inc., Paul’s Auto Repair, Willow Creek Ranch, Perkins Restaurant, Lansing Trade Group, Rabo Agrifinance, Perkins Lawn Care, Janet and Pete Cantor, Magic Valley Cares, Idaho Milk Products, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Advance Collection Technology, James Ray Construction, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Scott Jackson Trucking, Farmers Bank, Scarrow Meats, Brizee Heating and Air Conditioning, Hall & Associates, Precision Aviation, Gem State Realty, Pam and John Yore, B & R Bearings, Ataraxis Accounting and Advisory Services, Titlefact Inc., Servicemaster, KMN Sales, Burks Tractor, Les Schwab, Eyebrow AG, Dennis Boer Dairy, Safety First, Brennan’s Carpet & Design, Rite Stuff Foods Inc., Goode Motor Auto Group, Caddy Shack Restaurant & Bar, Danny Marona Scholarships, Snake River Auto Body, Interstate Batteries, Prescott & Craig Insurance., Farnsworth Mortuary, Snake River Tire Center and Pro Flame Propane Inc.
We appreciate your support and the work you have done for our community.
David R. King, Chairman
Jerome Member Guest Committee
Senior center says thank you for carpet
The South Fork Boise River Association and senior/community center in Pine extend a thank you to the Idaho Community Foundation for the $5,000 grant received through the Forever Idaho Southwest Fund.
This grant was provided to replace the carpet in the senior/community center. The association is very grateful for this donation. The carpet and related materials have been ordered.
Vanda Johnson
Filer
Unitarian Universalists express gratitude
On behalf of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, we wish to extend our deepest gratitude to the La Quinta Hotel at 539 Poleline Road for their courtesy in hosting our church group last Sunday. Our regular location had been trashed by a rental group and was not suitable for a church meeting. La Quinta graciously accommodated us in their very nice South Meeting Room and provided coffee and water, microphone and podium and space for our kids to meet.
We especially thank Mike and the staff of La Quinta for their willingness and kindness to us on this last minute request. We will always recommend La Quinta to our family and friends and thank them again for their hospitality.
Michelle Richman
MVUUF President
Thank you for support of the arts
I want to commend the city of Twin Falls and the Magic Valley Arts Council for their support of the arts in our town. I especially want to recognize the two recent sculptures installed — David LaMure’s Surveyor sculpture in the new City Commons and Greg Bartlett’s Plow Horse and Plow at the Blue Lakes and Shoshone Street five points. These beautiful sculptures truly reflect the talents of our local artists, are well executed and really capture the essence of our community. They will stand for years and will inspire generations to come.
Karen Fothergill
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.