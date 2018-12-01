Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Scholarship Recipient thanks CSI Foundation

I am very honored to have been the recipient of a CSI Foundation scholarship, and I thank you all for the opportunities this scholarship has offered me. Please know that you have changed my life through these opportunities. By changing my life, you are changing countless other lives that I will touch through my education.

I have been working hard to get where I am today, and at this point I believe that I can do anything I set my mind to. My time at CSI has been the most incredible time of my life. I have grown as a person, been exposed to some of the best professors and creative minds and learned that I am talented, intelligent, and I have the power to change that which I believe needs to be changed. I was not this person six years ago when I came from Afghanistan.

I would like to thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunities to complete my dream.

Rana Mohmand

Family expresses gratitude

It is with extreme gratitude that this thank you goes out to all those who supported the Weston Wayne Robertson Cancer Benefit on Nov. 26. The love and caring was spread throughout this benefit in various capacities.

We want to thank The Orpheum Theatre and Bull Moose Bicycles for the use of their facilities to make this event happen. Thank you to Heath Harmison and crew for the wonderful show. Thank you to all the awesome donors for the silent auction. The donations came in multitudes, and we were overcome with awe at the amount of support we received.

Thank you to all who made monetary donations. We also want to thank all of the loving hands that donated their time in making this event possible. A very special thank you to Norm’s Cafe for donating the proceeds from their 13th annual bake sale.

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” — Helen Keller.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

The Robertson family

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from: organizations thanking contributors or supporters and individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service.

Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com. If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments