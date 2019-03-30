Gratitude for teachers at Mountain View
I would like say a big thank you to our school’s two amazing kindergarten teachers at Mountain View School. I believe that they are truly a blessing to our school and do a wonderful job at teaching our children. I had one of my children in the class of the one teacher last year when we were at John V. This year, my next child is in the class of the other teacher here at Mountain View who my nephew had last year at Dworshak Elementary. Both teachers are hard-working and care about our children’s future.
Sadly, we learned last week from our principal and vice principal that one won’t be returning. When we asked why, they did not answer. Many are sad to hear that he is not returning next school year. This upsets many parents to now hear about this. We contacted the school district to ask why, but we’re told it is not our business. Another teacher in an upper grade told us what they heard and that it was in school board minutes.
We are requesting that this teacher stay. He is a terrific teacher who, like our other kindergarten teacher, both are the best for our school. Thank you, both of them for being caring and hard-working teachers. You are both appreciated for your dedication to teaching our children.
Gerrardo Vasquez Burley
Boy Scout Troop 67 appreciates support
Thank you to everyone in the community who supported our Spring Craft Fair and Soup/Sandwich Lunch at the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church.
To our vendors, we thank you for purchasing a space, promoting the event and being at the sale. To those who shopped or purchased lunch, thank you for supporting community businesses and local events. To Falls Brand and Glanbia, thank you for your donations of food which were a huge help to our success and made the sandwiches truly local and taste great.
Boy Scout Troop 67 Twin Falls
Hagerman Valley Foundation thanks community
Thank you to all who attended the Hagerman Valley Foundation’s very successful Cowboy Roundup last Saturday. The Hagerman High School’s Prince Gym was filled with poetry, song and dance as well as a wide variety of vendors. A huge thank you also goes to all of the volunteers and entertainers who made this such a successful event. Thank you to Times-News for your mention of Cowboy Roundup in last Saturday’s edition.
Consider joining us on April 27 in Hagerman for our next event, an antique show where you can bring your antiques and treasurers for an evaluation or just come and browse the many vendors with unique and vintage items.
C.J. Holmes, Editor Hagerman Valley News
Thank you for Optimist Youth House
I recently had the opportunity to walk through a facility made possible by the donation of property by the county commissioners. The Optimists, more specifically Barry Knoblish, have made a safe haven for young people leaving the foster home system. They identified a problem in the community and stepped up to the plate to do something about it.
Contractors, private individuals and businesses have donated time and material to make growing up in a troubled environment a little bit easier. Well done to everyone involved.
Sheriff Tom Carter Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.