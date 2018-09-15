Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Thank you to Black Bear Tavern

This is to pay respect to George Zimmers who owns the Black Bear Tavern on U.S. 30, three miles west of Buhl.

Chuck Daniels and his band invited some of his close friends and others for an evening of festivities. There was music, food, fun and a lot of renewed acquaintances. We danced, ate and had one good time.

Thank you to George and Chuck.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

