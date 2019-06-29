Thank you to Best Western and Brandon Helms
I’m sharing this email sent to the Best Western CEO: I’m writing you this note to share our experience at Best Western Sawtooth Inn & Suites in Jerome, Idaho, and to compliment you on your phenomenal employee at this location — Brandon Helms. In short, he miraculously found the diamond from my wife’s wedding ring in our hotel room after we checked out on June 22.
On June 21, our family of four checked into the Best Western in Jerome, the first night on our family vacation enroute to visit Zion National Park. Our hotel stay was great: welcoming staff, clean and quiet room and good breakfast. We checked out on Saturday morning and continued on our way to Zion.
A few hours into our drive — well into Utah — we stopped at a rest area where my wife realized that the diamond in her wedding ring had disappeared. We anxiously searched the car and rest area, to no avail. My first call was to the front desk of the hotel, thinking it was a long stretch but worth a go, particularly since it was already early into the afternoon.
Brandon answered the phone and said that he’d go up and check the room, then give us a call back. A few minutes later, my phone buzzed and Brandon was calling to let me know that he and his colleague Melanie had found this tiny diamond in the carpet after shaking out the blankets. He wanted to know next steps.
Wow. Our family is still confounded that Brandon not only found the diamond — which represents 20 years of marriage — but had it all wrapped up and waiting for my mother-in-law to pick up that afternoon. Truly a miracle and answer to prayers.
Steve Mantle
Walla Walla, Washington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.