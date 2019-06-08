Gratitude to a stranger
A most touching event happened while my husband and I were lunching with my 92-year-old dad and his spouse. We were discussing a history assignment our grandson was working on. He was asked to interview family members who served in the military. His gradpa, my husband, enlisted and served in the Army during the Vietnam war. His job was to train soldiers on the use of vehicle-mounted weapons. He was never deployed to the war zone.I suggested to our grandson that he get permission to interview and write about Dad. At 17 in 1944, with a permission letter from my grandmother, he enlisted in the Navy. However, due to flat feet he was classified 4F. Undeterred he enlisted in the Merchant Marines. After completing training, he took a berth on the merchant ships that supplied food and munitions to our fighting men.
Dad was never classified/recognized as a soldier, but dangers and deaths he survived. Attacks by German U-boats, submarines, the kamikaze pilots and the storms took 1,554 merchant ships during World War II. 145,000 U.S. Navy armed guards sailed aboard 6,236 merchant ships during WWII. If the soldiers manning the heavy artillery were injured, the merchant seamen were trained to take over the guns. The Merchant Marines, who kept this vital resource supplying our solders on the fronts, were never recognized for their contributions, so it was a kind and heartwarming gesture made to the two men at our table by a stranger in the restaurant who secretly paid for our lunches in honor of that service. Our heartfelt thank you to this secret benefactor. My dad and spouse were so honored and proud.
Pamela Fish
Twin Falls
Public Library thanks donors
On behalf of the Twin Falls Public Library, I would like to thank the generous donors who gave to our Ready, Set, Kindergarten program this year. The Twin Falls Optimist Club gave a cash donation, and the following businesses helped us feed our participants: Chick-fil-A, Chobani, Culver’s, Great Harvest and Taco John’s.
With their help, we were able to create a one-of-a-kind program that helped educate the children getting ready for kindergarten and gave their parents resources to continue that education at home during everyday interactions. The program was so successful that we’re thrilled to be offering it again next year. We’re thankful to have support from our community that allows us to create innovative, original resources for its residents.
Kasi Allen, Children’s Librarian
Twin Falls Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.