Gifts Of Love’s 21st year was a joyful success
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the supporters of this worthwhile cause of providing Christmas to our local care centers. It is through their generous donations of money, gifts and precious time that we have been allowed to do as much as we have for so many years.
Thank you — St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Chick-fil-A, Pheasant Cove Dental, Dr. David Spritzer, Raymond O’Dell, Lynn Hedberg, Loretta Shriver, Corinne Martins, Roberta Olson, Linda Griggs, Suzy Watson, Anita Willingham, Derrick and Teresa O’Dell, Jim and Bonnie Deitrick, Tina Withers and youth groups. A special thank you to the Safe House kids, the Times-News and KMVT.
Teresa Rogers-Kossman
Twin Falls
Mini-Cassia Care Center appreciates Christmas effort
We would like to thank the community for helping make Christmas even more special for the residents of Mini-Cassia Care Center. Thank you to WMI for their generous donation of the snowman Christmas tree. The residents and staff really enjoyed it.
Also, thank you to the community for the donated gifts and donations that were dropped off, the Christmas Council for their generous gift bags and the various schools that took the time to make cards and then come and hand them out to each resident. There were endless smiles.
Thank you to all of the groups that came in and sang, danced, played instruments and took the time to brighten our Christmas season. Thank you to the Zarybnisky, Woodland and other families that were involved in making and delivering blankets. We appreciate each and every one of you for opening your hearts and making Christmas so enjoyable.
Mini-Cassia Care
Center staff
