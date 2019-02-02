Thank you to Rep. Simpson
I want to thank Rep. Mike Simpson for standing tall in representing Idaho. For our Congressman to help break the stand-off was a proud moment for America.
I support you for having character instead of blind loyalty to the corruption destroying our nation from within. I will gladly support you in the future.
This government stand-off did neither fix the immigration problem nor address a reasonable solution. Reasonable people prevailed — after Republican lack of solutions led to children kidnapped and imprisoned whom we failed. We must do better.
Thank you, Rep. Simpson.
Judy West
Paul
Men’s Club thanks supporters
The Castleford Men’s Club wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the supporters of our 46th annual benefit auction. The generosity of the businesses, organizations and individuals that donated hundreds of items helped make the auction an overwhelming success.
We are extremely grateful to all of the Castleford friends and neighbors who helped raise over $52,300 for community and youth projects. A special thanks is also extended to the crew from Bennett Boys Auction Service; we are indebted to you for your dedication and hard work.
We hope to see all of you throughout the year and look forward to the continued success of the Castleford Men’s Club.
Genaura Wells, President
Castleford Men’s Club
Operation Christmas Child extends thanks
I am writing to thank Twin Falls residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Because of the generosity of donors in Twin Falls and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child — a project of Samaritan’s Purse — collected more than 8.8 million shoe boxes in 2018. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2018, the ministry is now sending more than 10.6 million shoe box gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disasters, war, disease and famine.
These simple gifts bring smiles to the faces of children around the world. Packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items, they bring joy and are a tangible expression of God’s love. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations serving Twin Falls shoe box packers are closed until November 2019, anyone can still pack a personalized shoe box gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/volunteerwithOCC.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many who do so year after year. These simple gifts send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Dana Williams
Operation Christmas Child
