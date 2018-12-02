As the 20th annual Caring & Sharing Tree Festival came to a close, I was reminded of the tremendous amount of generosity that this wonderful community has to offer. I am humbled and deeply grateful to each of you who have touched my life and the lives of many others by giving of yourself for the good of Mini-Cassia.
The talented people who live here and take their time to prepare trees and Christmas items and then donate them to the festival are such an inspiration to me. Each of you who come and share your musical talents at the festival is always a very special treat to see. The amazing people who continue to support our cause by purchasing the items donated, often times sending the items purchased to total strangers, tell me that we live in a great place.
The task of delivering the trees and Christmas items is not easy in itself. The Rupert Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Rupert make this task seem simple. With much credit given to Rick and Pat Bollar for the countless hours they spend coordinating the deliveries.
Even during times of financial burden, our local businesses step up to the plate and help make events like this happen for all of us to enjoy.
This year the foundation is pleased to have funded a brand new ambulance for Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Your donations and participation in this event have helped in many different areas, all of which helped make a difference in someone’s life. I admire each of you for what you do for others.
I thank you so much for helping to make the Caring & Sharing Tree Festival a successful event for all to enjoy. Thank you again to each and every one of you who makes the Caring & Sharing Tree Festival a true community event. Merry Christmas to all, and a very happy New Year.
Tammy Hanks, Executive Director
Minidoka Health Care Foundation
