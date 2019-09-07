Wendell appreciates new track
Have you seen the new track? The question has been posed amongst members of the Wendell community for about a month, and with good reason. Those who have seen the new facilities are often awed as they describe the sturdy fence, the equipment shed and the perfectly painted rubber track. This is no bare-minimum job; Wendell’s track is now as good as any in the Magic Valley.
For at least a decade and a half, Wendell’s football field was surrounded by a cracking asphalt oval. The lack of a rubberized track prevented Wendell from hosting track meets at home. The need to move forward with the completion of these and other dilapidated athletic facilities was evident, even obvious.
I doubt that an extra $100,000 for the track simply appeared. What did appear was a higher priority on students and the opportunities they have at Wendell schools. What appeared was a belief that programs like athletics, and more directly that kids, are worth it. What appeared was Tim Perrigot. Within two years of becoming superintendent, he accomplished what was struggled over for decades. Those in the community who hold his priority and belief have rallied, donated and supported, providing Wendell with improvements to the track, basketball, baseball and other facilities.
Dr. Perrigot, please take a brief break from your “We did it!” attitude and accept some wholehearted thanks from me and the community of Wendell. Thank you for believing in our town. Thank you for bringing opportunity to kids like my nieces and nephews who are growing up here. Thank you for making them, the students, your highest priority. Thank you for showing what energy, honesty and initiative can do. Thank you for helping us rally together and remember what Trojan Pride looks like. Thanks for the track.
John Lancaster
Wendell
M&M Tournament says thanks
The McLean Family would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous donations to the 10th annual Mac McLean Memorial Softball Tournament held August 24 and 25 at Forsyth Park in Jerome. Thank you for helping us to have another great year: Tony's 2T Auto, Chick-fil-A, Ida-Licious, Castle’s Corner, Scarrow Meat, Golf 93, Stinker Station, Garibaldis Jerome, Epic Travel, Stephanie Mattson, Jamba Juice, DQ, Michelle Amaya, Anchor Bistro, Rod & Debra Hillier, Automated Dairy, Tomatoes Jr., Putters Mini Golf, SportClips Haircuts, Valley Country Store, Valley Country Espresso & More, Paul's Auto, Mike Traughber, Serendipity Spa, Olive Garden, Bearded Axe, Jump Time, Jack in the Box, Burger Stop, 5 Guys, Renew, El Sombrero, Jersey Mike’s, Brisk Massage, SMS Tools, Newko Sports, Fred Meyer, Si Senor Taqueria, 208, Jax Nutrition, Neurobalanced, Michelle McCulloch, Capriotti’s Subs, Desperados Leather, Yadira at Nivea Salon, Mandis, Modern Chiropractic and Jessica Praegitzer. A very special thanks to the Jerome Recreation Department.
We would especially like to thank the many people who donated their weekend to be umpires and scorekeepers in order for all the proceeds to go to scholarships: Josh Gailey, Kristan Young, Jenna Brough, Ashely Rush, Dani and Clint Koyle, Josh and Bella Allred, Jeremy Horton, Cody Flynn, Josh, Justin and Sara Praegitzer, Amy Bolton, James French, Joey Patterson, John and Lexie Ramsey, Kynzi and Kasey Jeroue, Michelle Olsen, Makayla Pierson, Dylan Deckert, Kymrie Plant, Jeff Horton, Skylar Novak, Josh Skaggs, Tom Barker, Chase Uhrig, Alex Padilla, Lane Buddenhagen, Dylan Winmill, R.J. Scovel, Cory Fearheller, Jeremy Toothman, Greg Rayger, Krista Mayer, Greg Malberg, Logan Hollins, Brian Johnson, Luke Rubash, Jim Mowery and anyone else whom we may have missed.
The McLean Scholarship is awarded annually to athletes at Jerome High School. Since 2008, we have awarded 25 scholarships. This year’s winners were Kaitlyn Burnham and Abby James.
FTP beat Dropping Richard to take the upper division. Kekambas won the middle division, and Fanny Packers got second. Lower division champs were Spicey Unicorns with Just 4 Fun second. Congratulations to upper division MVP Conner Larson, Middle division MVP Johnny Ramsey and Lower division MVP Carson Prescott.
Theresa McLean Traughber
Kimberly Gailey
Jerome
Family Fun Fair is grateful to supporters
The Kids Bridge to Success Ninja Obstacle Course and Family Fun Fair was held on Aug. 10 at Primary Therapy Source at River Vista Place in Twin Falls. The kids had fun participating in a unique obstacle course that was challenging and adapted to each child's ability level. The Family Fun Fair community event was supported by so many wonderful individual and business sponsors. The four winners of the kids' sponsor contest each received a bike or gift card. Fun prizes for kids and family were given. The proceeds from this event go to the St. Luke's Children with Special Needs Fund and the United Way of Southern Idaho Community School Project.
A huge thank you to all who participated and all sponsors who made this possible: Primary Therapy Source, Milner's Gate, Layne Financial, Higgins & Rutledge Insurance, ICCU, DOT Foods, Norco, Dupont Styrofoam, Ameripride, Charmac Trailers, D.L. Evans Bank, First Federal, Hilex Poly, Plant Therapy, Ortho Pro, Hub International, AgriPure, Beams Flooring, Carney Real Estate, Corporate Image, Dan Paslay, Peter Jones CPA, Tyler Newton, Auburn Crest, Alice Schenk, Cole Johnson, Pioneer Federal Credit Union and many others.
Kids Bridge to Success
Thank you to Dr. Clyde Gillespie
I am writing a letter of gratitude about my veterinarian, Dr. Clyde Gillespie from the Animal Medical Clinic in Heyburn. He is truly in this profession because he loves animals and not just to get a paycheck.
Dr. Gillespie has been more than willing to see my aging Shih Tzu who, by the way, is our third child. Just yesterday I took her in because I thought something was in her ear, and she was acting out of character. He looked in with his telescopic probe that will show on a television screen what the inner ear looks like. She just had some redness and irritation, probably from allergies. Dr. Gillespie put some drops in both ears and sent us home. Home, that is, without even charging us for his time or the drops.
This is not the first time he has done this. On another occasion, I had to take her in on a Saturday after hours because of some breathing issues. Clyde met me at the clinic, checked her out and sent us home with medication. No charge again because his staff wasn’t there to bill me. I offered to come back during office hours, and he refused.
I publicly want to say how fortunate this community is to have Dr. Gillespie in our area. My dogs are well taken care of thanks to this selfless man. I really appreciate his kindness and generosity. Thank you, Dr. Gillespie, for making this world a better place for our beloved animals.
Lori Johnson
Rupert
Historic Preservation Commission appreciates supporters
On behalf of the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission, I would like to thank Mychel Matthews and the Times-News for the story, "Old house gets 'new' windows", published Sept. 3. We are also appreciative of Mr. Ken Harper of NU-VU Glass for donating the glass transport trailer, driver and fuel used to professionally transport 18 historic windows from the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone to the Brose House south of Hansen.
The generous donations of the windows by the Lincoln County Commissioners and the transportation provided by Mr. Ken Harper will enable us to restore windows in a 1905 farmhouse —the Brose House — in a most authentic manner and furthers our efforts to have this historic property placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Working in county preservation is sometimes tedious and challenging, but one of the wonderful things about protecting and educating the public about our local history is realizing the meaningful connections between people and communities. The donations made truly exemplify that spirit. We sincerely appreciate the support of historic preservation and our National Register project demonstrated by the Lincoln County Commissioners and Mr. Ken Harper of NU-VU-Glass.
Melanie Hutchinson, Secretary
Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission
