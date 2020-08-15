Letters of thanks: From the Twin Falls Municipal Band and the Rupert Elks

From the Twin Falls Municipal Band and the Rupert Elks
The members of the Twin Falls Municipal Band would like to thank the community for supporting our shortened 115th season of giving concerts in the Twin Falls City Park.
These concerts don’t just happen; we depend on the talents and support of many people including the following: our audience members each week; our Star Spangled Banner Vocal Soloists — Patti Harvey, Rachael Wilkinson, & Cole Seaton; our behind-the-scenes workers and mystery melody prize donors — Ted & Patty Hadley, Sandy Hacking, Toni @ Denny’s, Dianne Churruca, Karen Hansen, and Bill Hacking.
Mega thanks to our sponsors! — Twin Falls City Council Members & Finance Department, Twin Falls Parks & Recreation Department, Blip Printers, First Federal Savings Bank, Ataraxis Accounting & Advisory Services, Erik Allen and the Magic Valley Arts Council, Canyon Ridge High School and the Twin Falls School District, Times-News, Argo Company, and the College of Southern Idaho.
Extra thanks to our Music Director and Conductor Elizabeth Thomsen for planning, rehearsing, and leading our concerts — she’s makes it all happen!
We hope to be back on stage in early June 2021, for our 116th Concert Season in Twin Falls City Park.
Sincerely,
Twin Falls Municipal Band Board of Directors
Thanks for help with veterans food drive
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Rupert Lodge 2106 veterans chairman would like to thank those who contributed and donated to the Veterans 2020 Food Drive. The food drive is to support the Idaho Veterans Home in Pocatello.
A special thank you goes to the following: Wiltran Inc, Bob and Toni Williams, members of Rupert Lodge 2106, Brewster Cheese, Arrowhead Potatoes/Moss Farms, Land View Inc., Tim and Barbra Adams, members of American Legion Post #10 and Jerad Williams.
Thank you one and all.
Dave Norby National Veterans Service Chairman and Committee
