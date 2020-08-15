Letters of thanks: From the Twin Falls Municipal Band and the Rupert Elks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the Twin Falls Municipal Band and the Rupert Elks

The members of the Twin Falls Municipal Band would like to thank the community for supporting our shortened 115th season of giving concerts in the Twin Falls City Park.

These concerts don’t just happen; we depend on the talents and support of many people including the following: our audience members each week; our Star Spangled Banner Vocal Soloists — Patti Harvey, Rachael Wilkinson, & Cole Seaton; our behind-the-scenes workers and mystery melody prize donors — Ted & Patty Hadley, Sandy Hacking, Toni @ Denny’s, Dianne Churruca, Karen Hansen, and Bill Hacking.

Mega thanks to our sponsors! — Twin Falls City Council Members & Finance Department, Twin Falls Parks & Recreation Department, Blip Printers, First Federal Savings Bank, Ataraxis Accounting & Advisory Services, Erik Allen and the Magic Valley Arts Council, Canyon Ridge High School and the Twin Falls School District, Times-News, Argo Company, and the College of Southern Idaho.

Extra thanks to our Music Director and Conductor Elizabeth Thomsen for planning, rehearsing, and leading our concerts — she’s makes it all happen!

We hope to be back on stage in early June 2021, for our 116th Concert Season in Twin Falls City Park.