Letters of thanks from the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church

On behalf of the congregation of Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, I would like once again to thank this community for their generous support of our Warm Up Twin Falls project this winter. Members of our congregation worked hard to make and purchase warm items, but the need is greater than we can keep up with. Because of your assistance, we were able to put out hundreds of handmade and purchased hats and scarves for those who needed them, as well as many socks and other articles of clothing. We appreciate the contributions that were brought into the church, left outside the doors, and often clipped to the clotheslines we had placed outside the church building. It is very rewarding to know that because of all the people coming together for this project, there were members of our community who were a little warmer this winter than they otherwise would have been. Thank you for your help, and we hope to see you again next winter.