Clayton family thanks community

I would like to take a moment to thank the people who stopped to alert us of the garage and house fire we had on the morning of Sept. 7. If it had not of been for you folks honking and yelling in our driveway, things could have been a whole lot worse.

Thank you, Gerald C. and some others whose names I do not know. All I know is, you work for Fermin S. Thank you to our first responders — Burley, North Cassia and Heyburn fire departments. Your timeliness and compassion are greatly appreciated. Thank you for the funds from the Burn out Fund; it really helped in our time of need. I can’t stress enough how important it is that we, as a community, support the fundraisers that these men put on to raise money for others who could face a disaster like this.

Lastly, thank you to all our family, friends and neighbors for all your thoughts, prayers and support. We could not make it through this without it.

The Clayton family

Burley

School district appreciates community

We often hear people say that Twin Falls is a caring community, but acts of kindness are not always visible to everyone. In the Twin Falls School District, we see illustrations of just how caring our community is. Every year donations of school supplies, food, clothing, backpacks, toiletries, shoes and money flow into the district to help support our students in need.

Last year the TFSD identified 336 children who qualify for services under the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act. While this is a small portion of our population, nearly 65% of our students qualify for free and reduced lunches. Twin Falls is depicted as a city of prosperity but these numbers make it clear that, even with our prosperity, there are still many families who need extra support to provide the basic necessities for their children.

We are so grateful for the many community members who have come forward to reduce barriers for our students’ academic success. It is because of these individuals, businesses and organizations that our students can focus on learning and our teachers can focus on teaching.

Thank you to the Blue Lakes Rotary Club, the Western Magic Valley Realtors Association, Mia’s Place, the First Presbyterian Church, Darlene Annon, Deseret Industries, the Episcopal Church, the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, Costco, Pegan Cook, the Twin Falls Optimist Club, HUB International and the Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale & Co.

Twin Falls School District

