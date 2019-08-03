SCCAP is grateful for McCash for Kids
On July 23, eight local McDonald’s Restaurants teamed up again with Townsquare Media for the eighth annual McCash for Kids. This year, over $4,790 was raised to help South Central Community Action Partnership assist low-income families with kids in kindergarten through 12th grade for school supplies for 2019.
Sincere appreciation to Bill, Donna, Darrin and Ryan Kyle for their continued support and to the restaurant employees who joined in the competition between radio stations and McDonald’s stores to see who could raise the most money. Thanks to the patrons who helped by purchasing dinner meals, drinks and dessert treats throughout the evening. For each purchase, 25 percent of the proceeds were donated to SCCAP for school supplies. Thanks to the other sponsors: State Farm, Beams Flooring America and Miracle and Banbury hot springs which helped make the event possible.
Special thanks to Townsquare Media who promoted the event, KEZJ’s Brad and Cortney — this year’s repeating champions, KLIX’s Bill and Benito, KOOL’s Nate Bird, the Snake’s Greg Jannetta along with Janice Degner, Amanda Miller and all the Townsquare Media staff. Your commitment to helping the community is very appreciated by the children and families you will be helping with school supplies.
Ken J. Robinette, CEO South Central Community Action Partnership
Hospice Visions Inc. thanks community
On July 13th, Hospice Visions Inc. proudly sponsored the fifth annual Vietnam War Veterans Commemorative Welcome Home Celebration in the Twin Falls City Park. It was an honor and a privilege to be among so many men and women who courageously served this country during the Vietnam War and all other wars and conflicts. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who made this event such a great success: Les Wilson, Jimmy Berkley, Dan Ashley — Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, Cliff Lockhart — POW/MIA, Bucky Gingell, Mike Evans, James VanMeter, Richard Cesler Sr., Sherriff Tom Carter, Hayley Rienstra — Twin Falls VFW, Bob Smith — South Central Idaho State Service Officer, Sgt. Ken Mencl, Staff Sgt. Brent Wright, Cpl. Steven Gassert, Rich Stivers — Title Fact Inc., Brian O’Rorke — Veterans Advocacy Coordinator, David Thompson and volunteers — Fred Meyer, Jim Bob’s Bakery, Scarrow Meats, Falls Brand/Independent Meat, Chick-fil-A, Pepsi Beverages Company, Swire Coca-Cola, Kyle and Dennis — Tour Ice, Donnelley Sports, Jerry Gunter, Duane Christiansen, Mike Porter — Heritage Hospice, John Martinez, Jim Stevens, Deb Kraal, Lisa Schultz, Janice VandenBerg, Peggy Olson, Ginger Wyvell — DAR, Ann Patterson — DAR, Connie Campbell — Syringa Assisted Living, Combat Vets Association — MA, Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets — MC, Costco, Townsquare Media, VFW Post 2136, Twin Falls Veterans Council, Ray Ochoa and the Believers Church, David Steo, Anthony Myrdahl Sr., Connie Myrdall, Robert McDonell, Dan Mort, Bob Riese, Moto Jack Goodhue, Chuck Rogers, Bob Olsen, Bob West, Jack Shaver, Jeff Wyvell, Michelle Shaver, Stephen Osborne, Scott Mort, Shane Denton, David Lessly, Chris Owens, Tyler Pierson, Stephen Ottley, Jim Woods, Michael Campbell, John VandenBerg and Andrea, Jaime and Adian Galindo, all of our area veterans and all of the motorcyclists and citizens of the Magic Valley who came to show their support. A very special note of thanks goes out to Sgt. Ken Mencl, Staff Sgt. Brent Wright and Cpl. Steven Gassert for escorting our motorcycle procession with grace and precision as well as controlling the traffic at intersections, across the Perrine Bridge and through the cities that were traveled. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It meant so much.
If I have forgotten anyone, many thanks to you, also. We look forward to welcoming home our Vietnam Veterans again in 2020.
Tami Slatter, Executive Director Hospice Visions Inc.
Food pantry appreciates Lamb Weston employees
The Rock Creek Food Pantry was among those who were the beneficiaries of Lamb Weston’s Food Drive donation. This food pantry provides food for those in need in the Kimberly, Hansen, Eden and Hazelton area. Although the recipients change as their financial circumstances change, the Rock Creek Food Pantry provides about 40 families with food assistance twice a month. As the food pantry depends entirely upon volunteers and donations from the community, Lamb Weston’s generous gift of 820 pounds of food is much needed and appreciated. It will provide many healthy meals for those in need. We thank Lamb Weston for its generous support of Rock Creek Food Pantry and for its support of the many other organizations which benefit from their community spirit. We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about all of its residents.
Robyn Moss, Chairwoman Rock Creek Food Pantry Board of Directors
SCCAP thanks Zions Bank
During the recent grand opening for the new Zions Bank Eastland branch in Twin Falls, the bank presented $5,000 to South Central Community Action Partnership’s USDA Food Program. We thank Zions Bank for their generous support.
The partnership’s food program targets low-income individuals and families with children. Last year, SCCAP provided assistance to 6,675 households representing over 15,000 individuals throughout the Magic Valley. Over 12,900 food boxes, totaling more than 616,000 pounds of food, were distributed. In addition to this program, qualified families are introduced to budgeting, debt reduction/financial management and education and employment opportunities to assist them in becoming economically stable and self-sufficient. Partnership staff collaborate to maximize effectiveness by coordinating the work of local service providers and faith-based organizations — making the best use of their dollars and ours and leveraging additional resources to support or enhance existing programs.
Ken J. Robinette, CEO
South Central Community Action Partnership
