Rupert Elks and Rotary appreciate supporters
The Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary clubs presented the second annual Barley Bash on July 20. Over 30 unique beer samples were offered. We would like to express our appreciation to the sponsors who helped make this event a success: DOT Foods, Packaging Corporation of America, Walton Inc., Moyle Mink and Tannery, AgRows, Whistling Pete Entertainment, Adams Petroleum, Tobico, Precision Powder, Southwind Farms, BKS Farms, WillTran, Magic Valley Produce, First Federal Bank and Dockter and Hardwicke.
Food was provided by the Elks and E Street Deli. Live music by the Eclectics rounded off a perfect day. We would also like to thank all who helped and all who attended the beer festival. Plans are in the making for the 3rd annual Barley Bash.
The Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary clubs donate to many charitable projects in the community throughout the year. Our goals could not come to fruition without the support of those mentioned above.
Lori Johnson and Maureen Newton
Rupert Rotary Club
Detmer thanks contributors
Read, Run and Rise-up owes so much of its success to tremendous community support. Thank you to the following businesses and individuals for their substantial contributions: the many college athlete volunteers, CSI Cross County, CSI Athletics, Pizza Pie Café, Shari’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, Culver's, Copy-It, Falls Brand, Panda Express, Kiwi Loco, Orange Leaf, Idaho Joe’s, Chobani, Jamba Juice, Jersey Mike's, Sizzler, Sips n Sweet Treats, Barnes and Noble, Bookworm, Gertie’s Brick Oven Cookery, Black Bear Diner, Maxie’s, Chili’s, Zurchers, Johnny Carino's, Noodles and Company, Wright Physical Therapy, Party Center, Orange Julius, Magic Valley Cinema, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Jaker's, 5 Guys, Franz Bakery, Wendy's, Skateland, Gem State Welders Supply, Idaho Pizza, Pizza Hut, Denny's, Western Waste Services, Dairy Queen, Nat-Soo-Pah, Thousand Springs Resort, Wahooz, Roaring Springs Water Park, Haunted Swamp/Magic Mountain, Canyon Ridge Baseball, Times-News, Chick-fil-A, Albertson's, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, Twin Falls Public Library, Bingham Fund for Innovation/Department of Human Biology, Walmart Supercenter, Tad, Karen and Kinzy Detmer, Keith and Laura Detmer, Chris, Chrissy and Christian Waitley, Max and Roxanne Wheeler, Melissa Gates and John Tolbert.
Kayler Detmer, Director
Read, Run and Rise-up
Rotary Club is grateful to community
The Rotary Club of Twin Falls thanks all the businesses and individuals who participated and donated to Rotary’s 9th annual Ice Cream Funday. Rotary could not have this fundraiser without Cloverleaf Creamery who made the ice cream and United Dairymen of Idaho, a Dairy West partner, who sponsored the ice cream. A big thank you also goes to Rotary’s sponsors: Gem State Paper, Twin Falls Grocery Outlet and Tour Ice.
Rotary grossed $16,673 this year which will go to local charities, Rotary and its projects. Don’t forget that the winning flavor, "Very Berry Couliscious" by St. Luke’s, is Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month. So if you were not able to attend, you can still try the winning flavor.
Without the participation of the following businesses, Rotary would not have an event. Please show your appreciation for them helping Rotary raise money by supporting their businesses: Ataraxis Accounting and Advisory Associates, Claude Brown’s, Columbia Bank, Craftmark Construction, Family Health Services, First Federal, Freedom Auto Finders, Jack’s Tire and Oil, J-U-B Engineers, KSAW 6 On Your Side, Magic Valley Foot and Ankle, Magic Valley Media, Times-News, Snake River Council/Boy Scouts of America, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Stevens Pierce and Associates, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, Tripp Family Medicine, Twin Falls Grocery Outlet, 3 Star Productions/Neffinskiarts and Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone and Trainor.
Rotary thanks all those who attended this year’s event and past events for supporting its fundraiser all these years. Hope to see you at next year’s Ice Cream Funday.
Jill Skeem, Chairperson
Rotary Club Ice Cream Funday
