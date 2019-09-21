Thank you to providers
I want to thank everyone who took towels, wash cloths, hand towels and blankets to your veterinarian.
I want to say a special thank you to everyone who took the same to my veterinarians at Magic Valley Veterinary Hospital, 542 Main Ave. S., Twin Falls. They were very excited to receive them.
Please remember our fur babies.
Fern Warren
Twin Falls
Historical society is grateful to speakers
The Gooding County Historical Society would like to express its appreciation to the very excellent men and women who took time from their scholastic work at the College of Southern Idaho to spend an evening at the historical society’s Summer Speaker Night Series. They were all born after the events about which they spoke but caught the audience in the magic of the times. This included “The Hunt Interment Camp” with Colin Smith of Goodiing, “The Early Politics of Idaho” with Perri Gardner of Twin Falls, “The Influence of the Astorian Fur-Traders of the 1800s” with Ron James of Twin Falls and “The Story of Food” with Denyee Matthews of Twin Falls.
We are grateful for their knowledge, their willingness to share that knowledge and their wonderful interaction with the audience. A special thanks to Justin Vipperman of Wendell who served as the Speaker Night chair and made all the arrangements. Our hats off to all of them.
Irene Roundsfell, President
Gooding County Historical Society board members
Appreciation for community support
In Gooding County, 4-H has been under the direction of the University of Idaho. The oversight for the past few years has moved from a serving staff to a self-serving staff. Several leaders, myself included, have tried to address issues that adversely affected your youth — all without resolution.
Several volunteer leaders that tried to ensure your youth were supported and treated with fairness recently received a letter from the University of Idaho. In my letter, the university wrote, “As of the date listed above (Sept. 9) and for the 2019-2020 program year, you are no longer authorized to engage in any volunteer activities for the 4-H Youth Development Program, nor to represent yourself as a 4-H Youth Development Program volunteer or any other person, agency or organization.” After all of my involvement with the program, this has come as a very disappointing dismissal.
I wish to thank the community, parents and especially the youth that have supported the 4-H program. Over the last 41 years, I have helped your children with approximately 1,500 projects. I especially appreciate the time I spent with the youth as they gained confidence in mastering difficult tasks.
I will continue volunteering my time to teach sewing skills. If your youth wants to enter projects in open class at the fair, I will certainly help them accomplish their goal. Just give me a call.
Again thank you for your support.
KayLynn Cheney
Gooding
Thank you for intersection work
Great job, city of Twin Falls. The road project recently completed at the intersection of Falls and Eastland is perfect. I am sure that locals as well as visitors are thankful for the elimination of the hazardous rise and dip at that location. Job well done.
Mark Lopshire
Twin Falls
Chicks n Chaps appreciates supporters
The Filer chapter of Chicks n Chaps would like to thank our generous sponsors and donors who helped us raise $12,000 for the St. Luke’s MSTI Cancer Patient Emergency Fund. This year’s sponsors include Addison Photography, Carolyn Cutler of Keller Williams, SVSI, Edward Jones, Electric One West, the Silage Guys, TitleOne Corporation and Whiskey Bent Trading Co.
The following businesses are distinguished for their willingness to donate items to our annual event: Addison Photography, Advantage Archery, Anchor Bistro, Ann’s Eyewear Boutique, AWOL Sports, Beverly Shook, Blu, Blue Roan Wild Rags, Bowladrome, Boyer Jewelry, Buffalo Café, Bull Moose Bicycles, Cactus Grill, Cale Moon, Canyon Crest, Canyon Floral, Chicks n Chaps National, Cinema West, Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning, Clif Bar, Cowboy Images Wild Rags, Crimson Sky Trucking, Dapper Doggies, Diane Hicks of Mary Kay, Epic Elevation Sports, Fox Floral, Gemstone Climbing, Gertie’s Brick Oven Pizza, Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest, Gordy Prairie, Great Harvest Bread, Green Acres Veterinary Clinic, Holesinsky Winery, Homestyle Direct, Hudson’s Shoes, Idaho Creations Wine Barrel Furniture, Jack’s Tire & Oil, Jaker’s, Jensen Jewelers, Jerome Golf Course, Kimberly Veterinary Hospital, Kiwi Loco, Koto’s Brewing Co., La Fiesta, Lucy Wills, the Lunchbox, Magic Mountain, Magic Valley Arts Council, Magic Valley Speedway, Oasis Stop n go Corporate Office, Olive Garden, Once Upon a Child, P7 Leather, Party Center, Patriot Defense, Petco, Petsmart, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Pizzaria Antico, Planet Beach Contemporary Spa, Plant Therapy, Pleasant Valley Golf, Putters Mini Golf, Randi Fischer, Reign Day Spa, River Adventure Toys, Rock Creek Restaurant, Rocket Express, Rudy’s—A Cook’s Paradise, SavOn Drug, Scott and Deb Claiborn, Serendipity Spa, Sips & Sweet Treats, Slice Pizza, Sportsmen’s Warehouse, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Auxiliary, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Foundation, Suite8, the Barbershop @ Gehring, Dale & Co, the Hen House, Roan Cow Wild Rags, T. Clelland Bits & Spurs, Tianna’s Coffee, TJ Maxx, Tomato’s, Tony’s 2T Auto, Toy Town, Twin Falls Municipal Golf Course, Twin Falls Sandwich Co., Twin Falls Sewing Co., Whiskey Bent Trading Co., Windsor’s Nursery and Unique Twist Jewelry.
Also, our thanks to the professional cowboys who shared their rodeo knowledge with the attendees: Ike Sankey — stock contractor, Will Rasmussen — announcer, J2 Brown — pick up man, Jarred Gillem — pick up man, Zach Arthur — bull fighter, Clay Heger — bull fighter, Gizmo McCracken — funny man, Scott Clelland, Clay Naninni, Michael Naninni, Garret Alger, Josie Young and Blake Bell. And a special thank you to Nancy Pitz for all of her time and assistance in helping us to again create a fun, interesting and rewarding day.
Stephanie Novacek
Filer Chicks n Chaps
