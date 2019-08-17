Community brings together Kids Art in the Park
The Magic Valley Arts Council thanks all the sponsors, instructors, volunteers and participants in the 28th annual Kids Art in the Park. The organization hosted more than 260 children, ages 3 to 14 years old, for a half day of fine art and contemporary craft workshops. Each child was able to participate in classes planned and instructed by artists and teachers, with an emphasis on exploring the educational aspects of the arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Pre-school children enjoyed workshops developed especially for their age and motor skill development.
Sponsors for the event include Olive Browning Charitable Trust, Keveren Foundation, Maurice Bowers Foundation, Optimist Club of Twin Falls, Twin Falls Rotary Club, Magic Valley Printing, McDonald’s, Pepsi Beverage Co., Clif Bar Baking Co., Chobani, Falls Brand Independent Meat and Five Fish Press.
Magic Valley Arts Council
Blue Lakes Rotary Club appreciates supporters
The Blue Lakes Rotary Club presented its 8th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival on Aug. 3. Fifty-six brewers offered more than 100 different beers or ciders to sample. Live music, games and great local food rounded out a lovely afternoon in Twin Falls City Park. On behalf of the 37 members of Blue Lakes Rotary Club, we would like to express our appreciation to all those who made our event such a success.
Thank you to our generous sponsors and friends of Blue Lakes Rotary: Aamco Transmissions & Total Car Care, Brizee Heating & Air Conditioning, Coberg Fence, KMVT, Magic Car Wash & Detail Shop, North College Storage, Plant Therapy, ClifBar, Commercial Tire, Crist & Sons, CSB Distributing, Fisher’s Technology, Glanbia Nutritionals, Hayden Beverage, TEC Distributing, Townsquare Media, Watkin’s Distributing, Ataraxis Accounting, Columbia Bank, Falls Brand, Gem State Welders Supply, Idaho Power, J.D. Heiskell, Living Earth LLC, Magic Valley Sportswear, Make-a-Fish Foundation, Pepsi, Reata Properties, S & S Audio, Snake River Pool & Spa, Standard Printing Solutions, Tilley Lincoln CPA, Western Waste, Marianne Barker, Pro-Masters of Magic Valley and Worst, Fitzgerald & Stover.
Thanks to all who contributed items to the silent auction and to Rising Stars, the Southern Idaho Parrot Head Club and the Twin Falls Optimists for volunteering.
And finally, cheers to the more than 1,600 people in attendance. Your patronage is the reward for our efforts and makes possible our support for numerous charitable and humanitarian projects including Rising Stars, Twin Falls Education Foundation, Twin Falls Veterans’ Council, CSI Foundation, Rotary Youth Exchange and so much more.
Michelle Carpenter, Marianne Barker
Blue Lakes Rotary Club
Participants made Art in the Park a great success
The Magic Valley Arts Council appreciates everyone who helped celebrate the 60th anniversary of Art in the Park on July 25, 26 and 27 in Twin Falls City Park. More than 2,600 people enjoyed the work of 40 artists, artist demonstrations, great food, live music, rock painting and games.
Thank you to all the participants in Art in the Park’s Friday Food Truck Fest. More than 600 people were in attendance, and over 200 ballots were cast as celebrity judges and the public cast their votes for their favorite items.
Food Truck Fest winners are as follows:
Judges Choice
- 3rd place — Cow Dog Cotton Candy
- 2nd place — Big Fatty’s BBQ
- 1st place — The Smokey Bone BBQ
People’s Choice
- 3rd place — Big Fatty’s BBQ
- 2nd place — The Smokey Bone BBQ
- 1st place — The Kajun Pot
Magic Valley Arts Council
Magic Valley Folk Festival thanks community
On behalf of the Magic Valley Folk Festival, I would like to thank the Mini-Cassia area for supporting this year’s festival. We had a wonderful experience with dancers and musicians from Croatia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia and Taiwan. They danced and shared their cultures with us, and we learned so much from them.
To everyone who provided housing, transportation and food for these amazing performers, I express my sincere gratitude. We wouldn’t have a festival without your willingness to open your homes and hearts to our international guests.
Another thank you goes out to our generous sponsors who made this event possible in our community. Without their gracious donations this year as well as in previous years, we would have been unable to enrich our community with this event each summer for the past 15 years.
Finally, I would like to thank everyone who served on our committee, worked as a team guide or volunteered to help us in any way. It takes hours of service to produce a world-class event like this each year, and we couldn’t do it without the support of the people in our communities.
We look forward to another wonderful festival next year.
Krista Gammon, Chairperson
Magic Valley Folk Festival
