Kimberly Lions Club appreciates supporters
The Kimberly Lions Club would like to thank the following businesses and individuals who donated funds, food or services to the 2019 Good Neighbor Day Barbeque:
Gold Sponsors — Walmart, Starr Corporation, Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, D & T Automotive, Floyd Lilly Company, Maxie’s Pizza & Pasta of Twin Falls, the city of Kimberly, Kimberly Ridley’s and Advanced Restoration.
Silver Sponsors — D.L. Evans Bank, McKinlay & Klundt Appraisal Company, First Federal Savings Bank and Standlee Premium Western Forage.
Bronze Sponsors — Twin Falls Sheriff’s Employee Association, Overacre Insurance, Cactus Pete’s, Kimberly School District Food Service, Tim and Kayla Miller and Mike and Joy Mason
A special thanks to Nick Schroeder for cooking the meat for the event.
We would also like to thank all the dinner guests who donated money.
Mike Mason
Kimberly Lions Club
Pickleball Association thanks community
The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls would like to thank all the business, individual and community support it received to make its second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash such a success. We had 123 players who participated, the majority of whom traveled to and enjoyed the Magic Valley for the first time. The money raised will go to help complete the Frontier Field Complex.
Without the participation of the following companies and individuals, we would not have had such a successful tournament. So please show your appreciation for them helping PBATF raise money by supporting their businesses:
Albertson’s, Arctic Circle, April Stimpson of Marod Medical Spa, AWOL Kayak & Paddleboard, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cactus Pete’s, Chobani, Clif Bar, CPR, CR Solar, Gem State Paper & Supply, Gaby Luna from Garage Salon, Glanbia, Great Harvest Bread Co., Idaho Power, Jersey Mike’s, Jill Skeem, Koto Brewing, Magic Valley Insurance, Mark Anderson from a Touch of Heaven Massage, Mason’s Trophies, MOD Pizza, O’Dunkins, Onyx, OrthoPro, Pacific Source, Paddletek, Pickleball T & J, Planet Beach, Rorri & Shelly Bodywork, Safari Hospitality, Selkirk Sport, St. Luke’s Medical Center, Summit Dental Care and Western Waste Services.
The Pickleball Association would like to thank all those who participated and who came to watch the tournament, too. We are now on the path for a bigger tournament next year.
Jill Skeem, President
Pickleball Association of Twin Falls
