Booster club thanks sponsors
The Jerome Tiger Booster Club would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous donations that helped make our 21st annual golf scramble a huge success: Jerome Country Club Golf Course and Pro Shop, Caddy Shack Restaurant, Scales Unlimited, Scarrow Meats, Allen and Carrie Ploss, Vander Ham Brothers, Hillier Consulting, Idaho Central Credit Union, Agropur Inc, Farmers Bank, Valley Wide Co-op, Evans Grain, Pioneer Commodities, First Federal Bank, D.L. Evans Bank, Kenworth Sales, Dewitt Diesel, Prescott and Craig Insurance, Cross Roads Point, Title One, Con Paulos Chevrolet, Idaho Milk Products, Crozier Coach Works, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, Jerome Dairy Queen, Jerome McDonald’s, Jakers Bar & Grill, Choate’s, Wal-Mart, Cordova Outdoors, Bunn Insurance and various Jerome High School athletic programs and student body government.
Thank You so much. We greatly appreciate your generosity and support. The booster club and student athletes of Jerome High School are grateful to you.
Jerome Tiger Booster Club
Oregon Trail elementary appreciates supporters
Oregon Trail Elementary School hosted a field day Sept. 16 for all of its students in grades one to five. The event was a huge success thanks to several parent volunteers and great support from the community.
The College of Southern Idaho Athletic Department provided over 50 student-athlete volunteers. The cross country/distance track, baseball, softball and men’s basketball teams were all represented. These young people were terrific role models for the elementary students as they guided them in various physical activities and interacted with genuine enthusiasm.
CLIF Bar donated bars for the students to eat to refuel their bodies at one station. Costco donated bottled water to keep the students hydrated through the event. Finally, PSI provided recycle containers free of charge to encourage students to recycle their plastic water bottles.
Oregon Trail Elementary School would like to thank all of these community partners for their support and generosity that ensured that the students had a positive field day experience. It was a day of fun and fitness which allowed the students to sharpen-the-saw. This is a key component of the Leader in Me Program that involves taking care of your body and spending meaningful time with friends.
Caregivers are grateful
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers wants to publicly expresses gratitude to the Twin Falls County Commissioners for their continued financial support. This funding will be used for our Access to Healthcare transportation program in Twin Falls County.
These services will allow outstanding volunteers to give the gift-of home and make sure community members have access to medical care and essential supplies of food and medicine. These services allow community members to remain in their homes where they are the happiest.
On behalf of the board of directors, Twin Falls County residents and staff, thank you so very much.
Nancy Duncan
Executive Director Interlink Volunteer
Caregivers
