Caregivers appreciate Community Health Improvement Fund

The Interlink Volunteer Caregivers Board of Directors, staff and clients extend grateful hearts for the continued support received from the St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund. We are proud to be partners with St. Luke’s in the collective effort to improve the health of the communities we serve.

This generous funding award will enable our outstanding volunteers to continue giving the-gift-of-home to hundreds of community members by providing access to critical medical care and essential supplies of food and medicine. Without such services, many would not be able to continue living in their private residences.

The financial support received from the Community Health Improvement Fund is not taken for granted and is used judiciously for the greatest impact possible.

Nancy Duncan,

Executive Director

Interlink Volunteer

Caregivers

Pierce says thank you

I am honored to have received your confidence to be re-elected to the Twin Falls City Council. I will continue to use my background as a CPA to offer unique insight on financial and budget matters to assure the city remains fiscally responsible.

I will be accessible to all our citizens and will listen to your thoughts and concerns. I will continue to encourage your input on matters, large and small, that our community will face in the years ahead.

Thank you for your continued support. I look forward to serving you and maintaining your trust.

Ruth Pierce Twin Falls

