Hoskins family appreciates community
The family of Jo Hoskins would like to thank Ashley Manor of Jerome, St. Luke’sMagic Valley and Harrison’s Hope Hospice of Twin Falls for their compassion and care in the passing of our mother.
While waiting for the transfer back to Ashley Manor, St. Luke’s was amazing to our mom and family. So compassionate and caring and gave 100 percent to Mom, even though she was in the last hours of her journey. Thank you to all at St. Luke’s for the little things that made it bearable for her family.
To the staff at Ashley Manor, there are not enough words or praises for you all. The care and love our mom received was outstanding, and you guys extended that love and care to her family. It was easy to always say “Let’s go to Mom’s home” because that’s what it felt like for her and for us. We will be forever thankful for all you did for Mom. She loved all of you . A special thank you to Amanda and Christina for going above-and-beyond for our Mom — for coming in on your own time to help her, for fighting so hard to help her get better and for being there for her and us at the very end. It will never be forgotten.
To Ken Burnham of Harrison’s Hope Hospice, thank you for fulfilling Mom’s wish to go back home to Ashley Manor. You worked hard to make this happen and never left our family’s side. It can’t be an easy job, so we will forever be grateful for what you did for our mom.
To all friends and family, thank you for your kind words, flowers, meals and cards. Mom would have been so pleased.
The family of Jo Hoskins
Almo Elementary School is grateful for support
On behalf of the parents, patrons and especially the students of the Almo Elementary School, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to those who supported our efforts to keep our school open. Many sacrifices were made by parents and community members — many from outside of our valley. We appreciate the support so much.
We intend to work very closely with the Cassia County School Board and state and local school officials to ensure that the school is run efficiently and within budget. We intend to make sure that our school remains open so that our young students can be educated close to home. We were given an impossible task, and through the efforts and sacrifices of so many people, we were able to accomplish it.
We thank you and will work as a community to ensure that the sacrifices made will be worth it. Thank you so much.
Janis and Kent Durfee
Almo
Thank you to supporters of Live History Day
A big thank you goes to the following organizations and individuals for a great Jerome County Live History Day June 8: Agropur/Jerome Cheese, Prescott & Craig Insurance, Frank Krone as World War I doughboy, North Side Model Railroad, Antigue Tractor Pullers, Warren and Flora Jacky, Ryan Port, Antique Truck Association, Rory Quail, Jim Ruby, Southern Idaho Mule and Draft Horse Association, Lola Fitzpatrick, Idaho Farm Bureau, Rex and Sheri Studyvin, Jim and Cindy Miller/Miller’s Mini Acres Petting Zoo, mountain man Kyle Whitely, music man Greg Griggs, Fiddler’s Inc., North Side Journal, Paul Johnson, Lee Family Radio, food vendor Maria, sheep-shearer Chase; IdaLicious, Keenan Burnham family, Lickley family, city of Jerome, Sign Works, Jerome Print Shop, Mikey’s Graphics, Blip Printers, Moss’ Greenhouses, Mason’s Trophies, Western Waste Services, Peterson Electric, Susan and Marvin Jacobsen, Darrel and Rita Edwards, Kimberly Brackett, CSI Herrett Center reptiles, Idaho Magazine, KMVT Community Calendar, Times News, Ty Harrison, Burks Tractor, Marvin Aslett, Grangeville FFA, Domino’s Pizza, all the people who baked fruit pies, volunteers and all the people who attended and supported Live History Day.
Jeff Mecham, Shonna Fraser, Kim Lickley, Linda Helms
Live History Day Co-ordinators
Cactus Petes’ employees are appreciated
From June 21 to July 5, the community-minded employees of Cactus Pete’s divided into four teams and competed in a derby to see who could raise the most money for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. Fierce but friendly competition gave rise to a host of fundraisers including, but not limited to, a slot tournament, a car wash, Bingo, penny wars, breakfast, a bake sale, raffles, pie-in-the-face, van smashing and a Cactus Café Contraband Sale. The team raising the most will be treated to a Bragging Rights trophy, an exclusive jeans day and a team barbecue by Cactus Pete’s.
In just two weeks, these generous hardworking people raised a grand total of $8,431.74 which they presented to Rising Stars on July 5.
All of us at Rising Stars cannot thank them enough. They have been our charity partners for several years. This year, they are our inspiration for what a group with a lot of heart and imagination can do. We hope they realize just how much we all appreciate them.
Chris Dickard
Rising Stars Board of Directors
Swimmers say thank you
The Burley Barracuda Swim Team thanks these contributors: Nick Lynch/Lynch Oil, Jeff Bronson/Lee’s Furniture, Corporate Image, Taco Bandido, Laws Insurance and Skaggs Furniture.
We are working to get starting blocks for the Burley pool.
Kelton and Kasia Hanks
Burley
