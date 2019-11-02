Boys and Girls State Program is thankful for support
Many thanks to Twentieth Century Club, Kiwanis Club, Twin Falls Monarch Lions Club, Optimist Club of Twin Falls, Worst Fitzgerald & Stover, Twin Falls Republican Central Committee, parents and high school counselors from Twin Falls, Hansen, Kimberly and Murtaugh for making the Boys and Girls State Appreciation Dinner — honoring our Boys and Girls State citizens — a success. Without your support, it would be very difficult to send these fine young ladies and gentlemen to learn about our ways of government.
A very special thank you to the American Legion and Auxiliary members for helping decorate and supporting this dinner held at the American Legion facility.
Kim McElliott and Nancy Taylor, Co-chairs
Girls State Program
Magic Valley Arts Council appreciates community
More than 4,500 people attended the Magic Valley Arts Council's annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts in September on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park, Hagerman.
The event was sponsored by Idaho Power, Southern Idaho Tourism, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Idaho Milk Producers, Lee Family Broadcasting and Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Neil Hazelbaker.
It offered live music from around the region, artist booths with uniquely created work, canoe rides, wagon rides, information stations with representatives from several local nonprofit organizations, a Kids Corner, plus a variety of great food and beverages.
Thank you to the sponsors, artists, food vendors, attendees and volunteers who made the festival an incredible success.
Magic Valley Arts Council
