Appreciation for Shirley Meyer Hadley
Shirley Meyer Hadley is retiring after 33 years of service at Clover Lutheran Church and School. She served as teacher, school administrator, principal and event planner. The success of the annual Octoberfest is largely the effect of her hard work. But her real title was that of messenger.
Shirley brought the message of Jesus Christ to hundreds of children over the years. Every day that a child came to Clover, they learned that Jesus Christ was their Savior. They took this knowledge and passed it on to their family and friends, and the result is everlasting. It was through her prayer and faithfulness that the school continued when it seemed it might have to close.
We here at Clover Lutheran Church and School thank Shirley for her service. The hundreds of children she taught and told about Jesus thank her. And God says to you, Shirley Meyer Hadley, “Thou have been a good and faithful servant, and I am well-pleased.”
Terry Gartner
Clover
Thank you to supporters of the Burley Public Library
On behalf of the Burley Public Library Board and staff, I want to thank the citizens of Burley, our patrons and volunteers, for your support of our Operations Over-ride Levy. Your commitment to helping us maintain quality library services in our community is sincerely appreciated.
Each year the Burley Public Library continues to advance its mission of service as a premier information resource. Through our children’s programs, computer classes, technical support, after-school homework help and many other events, we have seen many lives changed for the better.
With help from supporters such as you, we will meet our goals to enhance and inspire learning and personal enrichment. Thanks again for your support
Tommie Dean, Trustee
Burley Public Library
Veterans of Foreign Wars appreciate Gooding community
A very sincere thanks is extended to everyone from the Gooding community who helped the local VFW Post 3078 members place crosses and flags on the resting sites of 600 plus veterans in Elmwood Cemetery on May 24 for Memorial Day. We also thank Jason Neil for his leadership in this project for this year.
VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary blue flags were placed on those resting places, too. Also, one cross and flag were placed at the resting site of the only known veteran in the Pioneer Cemetery. If anyone knows the grave sights of other veterans in the Pioneer Cemetery, please contact VFW Chaplain Don Larson at 208-934-4887.
Elmwood Cemetery has one Medal Of Honor veteran (Army) from the Civil War.
Donald K Larson, VFW 3078 Chaplain
Gooding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.