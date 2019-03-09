Try 3 months for $3
Filer Events Committee thanks community

Thank you from the Filer Events Committee for helping us make the annual Beans, Bingo and Brew a great success: Filer Mutual Telephone, Square-One Vent, Wayments Machine, employees of the city of Filer, city of Filer office staff (Emily, Sloan and Vera), Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and staff, Cruisin Classics Auto Upholstery, Camping World, Rudy’s—a Cook’s Paradise, Sizzler restaurant, Buster’s Saloon and Restaurant, Charlie’s Catering, Filer Events Committee, Pepsi Bottling, Altered Purposes, Precision Mountain Wear, Plant Therapy, Miracle Hot Springs and all the people who came to the event and made it so much fun. See you next year.

Joe Lineberry

Filer Events Committee

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers thanks Jerome County

On behalf of Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, we would like to thank the Jerome County Commissioners Charles Howell, Ben Crouch and John Crozer for their continued support of IVC. IVC’s purpose is to help individuals maintain their independence and quality of life by providing them with non-medical volunteer services. Your support will help the residents of Jerome County by providing transportation to medical appointments and essential errands when family members are not available to help.

Making sure the elderly, disabled and chronically ill citizens are able to maintain their independence while living in their own homes is IVC’s mission, so thank you again for helping us make that happen.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers Board of Directors and Staff

Twin Falls

