Community Kitchen thanks volunteers
The Jerome Community Kitchen, a partner of the Jerome Food Ministry, would like to take this opportunity to thank all the service groups for your countless hours volunteering at the Community Kitchen this past year. Your hard work and your dedication to this ministry touched the lives of many who dine with us weekly. We look forward to the upcoming year to provide a much needed service to our community, and we truly couldn't do everything we do in the community without your assistance.
We also want to thank the Calvary Chapel Church and Overcomer's Church for putting together and providing the Christmas meal baskets recently. Your generosity filled the hearts and souls of many of our diners. Once again, thank you, and we are excited for another year of serving the people.
Sue Spain, Susan Anderson
Jerome Food Ministry, Jerome Community Kitchen
Twin Falls community is appreciated
I am so grateful to this community of Twin Falls for your support of La Posada, "the Inn," this past year — after 25 years. Thank you for helping me serve God's people with immigration papers, taxes and providing the Mercy Pantry with so many goodies and supplies to share with the needy.
You are truly God's angels and messengers of God's love and service that he wants to share with his people. You are in my prayers each day.
Sr. RoseMary Boessen, RSM
Governor and First Lady grateful for celebration
Since election day on Nov. 6, individuals across the state have been deeply engaged in the process toward the peaceful transfer of power. It is a hallmark of government in our United States.
Many people assume new responsibilities within our government during this period of transition. May they have much strength of purpose. We wish them well.
This is also a time when many dedicated individuals leave their positions. We extend to them our thanks and gratitude. We wish them well, also.
Our Idaho National Guard planned two important events this past weekend: the 48th State of Idaho Inauguration and the Inaugural Ball.
Our Idaho National Guard members are combat ready, trained in homeland security and emergency response. They are also tasked with the inaugural responsibilities. They have been in the planning process for these events for well over a year — tailoring them for specific elected officials following the Nov. 6 election.
These events are under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Adjutant General of the Idaho Guard. The Inauguration Committee consisted of Col. Britt Vanshur, Col. Thomas Rasmussen, Col. David Dahle, Lt. Col. Timothy Slemp, Lt. Col. Paul Boice, Maj. Christopher Borders, Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Krapff and Cheryl Miller. Together, with the subcommittee members and supporting organizations, two wonderful events were created which will remain in our collective memory and shared history.
Special thanks to Cheryl Miller for her volunteer work with ticket sales. Special thanks to retiring Protocol Officer Cindy Krapff.
It was an extraordinary weekend. We are deeply grateful.
Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little
