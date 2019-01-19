Christmas Council thanks volunteers
Though we are slow with our thank-you's, we want our entire support family to know how much we appreciate your love and support. We are so grateful that Brother Speed adopted us a few years ago. Their toy delivery is one of the highlights of our season. Thank you for the food drives from schools and churches as well as businesses and just caring people who dropped in with bags full of goodies. All of this, combined with fresh potatoes from our generous farmers, and frozen product enabled us to give a nice box of food for Christmas dinner.
Besides all of those wonderful donations, thanks go to the many hands that made quilts and afghans, shopped for toys, made and filled make-up bags and all of the other wonderful things you did. We truly could not handle the days we fill the boxes if it weren’t for the FFA and Key Club members who are willing to lift and carry boxes and pretty much cheer us on. Our Saturday distribution day is a very busy one made easier with the help of youth groups and their leaders willing to trudge out in to the cold carrying boxes to cars and wishing the recipients a very Merry Christmas.
In spite of our break-in and the loss of thousands of dollars worth of toys, you — our supporters — helped us pull off another super year. As president of the Christmas council, I want to say thank you to my team of volunteers who spend all year sorting and buying gifts to put in the boxes that are given out. They love their work and it shows in the work they do.
Again, thank you to all who helped in any way to make Christmas 2018 a special one in the Mini-Cassia area.
Linda Short, President
Mini-Cassia Christmas Council
