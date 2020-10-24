 Skip to main content
The HBO MAX West Wing reunion special released Oct. 15 should be seen by all, and probably presented in schools and universities and discussed as a reason to for everyone to vote and an example of how an intelligent and informed president (yes this was fiction) could and should behave for our country. If you have a question about whether your vote counts you should see this reenactment of an old West Wing program (but adapted to be crucially pertinent in this trying time that we have). it is presented as a play from the Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre shot during the Covid virus crisis. If you play chess it would also be very interesting to you. Be sure to vote.

Jack Trotter

Kimberly

