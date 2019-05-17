“It's time to end the forever wars,” wrote Joe Goode, president of Boise State’s Young Democrats. The key to understanding that naiveté rests with two words: “Young” and “Democrats.” Regardless of this go ‘round’s buzzwords, those sentiments have echoed through the centuries and are just as idealistic today as when first uttered.
Can we bring Joe’s pronouncement to fruition? Perhaps we could send a note to the Middle East reading, “Please stop beheading journalists. Please stop filming your 12-year-old boys shooting kneeling innocents in the back of the head. Please stop attacking elementary schools and leaving the bodies of children strewn over wide areas. And please close the many organizations in the United States which captured documents show have a systematic plan to destroy the entire western civilization supplanting it with your own 8th-century ideologies — both in morals and mentalities.”
I believe if we said “Please,” they would immediately comply. Don’t you?
An overused example perhaps, but remember Prime Minister Chamberlain returned from the 1938 Munich Conference to announce to Britons, “Mr. Hitler does not want war.” Of course, he didn’t. He just wanted everyone to fall down before him so that he'd not have to waste ammunition. The declaration came just months before Mr. Hitler was raining bombs and V-2 rockets on London and the English coast. Ultimately that naiveté cost millions of lives, trillions of dollars and is obviously still on the loose.
Mr. Goode’s LTE was filled with enough names, dates, acronyms and expenditures to project an air of authority, at least to an apathetic and overburdened citizenry. But ultracrepidarianism is a fine word and is never more at home than when associated with Mr. Goode’s observations.
William (not a Republican) Cook
Twin Falls
