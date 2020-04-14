Letter: You work for the American people
0 comments

Letter: You work for the American people

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I’ve had it! Being of fragile health I have been stuck in my home, watching news for the last two weeks. When Trump boldly stated that “I have the right to do anything I want,” I cringed at the thought that we are drifting closer and closer to totalitarianism, and dictatorship.

Since the founding of the country, government was created not to give itself “rights” but to protect the rights of the people. To help people in the time of national catastrophes, to aid and assist in times of crisis and to provide for the general welfare in times when the ravishes of nature cause such tragedy that the government must invoke its powers for the sake of the nation.

So No, Mr. Trump, you work for the government and the government does not have “rights.” It has duties, responsibilities and obligations to the American people who are the only ones that have rights. And you work for us — the people. As such you are a public servant — a second-class citizen. You cannot do and should not do what the rest of us can do with impunity. You are to set an example of the highest morality, honesty and integrity so that a standard is set which our children and grandchildren can emulate.

Almost a year ago, Health and Human Services presented to the White House a mock scenario of a virus, first developing in China, that quickly spread to the rest of the world. The devastating effects were outlined. You did not take heed. Then when China advised the World Health Organization in December 2019 of a catastrophically contagious virus, you did nothing. You didn’t mobilize and coordinate efforts to obtain needed emergency medical supplies, you didn’t ask Congress to allocate money for relief efforts nor did you attempt to warn hospitals and medical personnel of the impending crises. What you did do, is get on national TV and lie. I have watched and listened and have concluded that you are incapable of telling the truth. You should congratulate yourself Mr. Trump, you now have prevaricated more than the combined presidents of my lifetime — a long time.

When you did act, you told the people that the governors should handle the COVID-19 crises on their own. “I’m not a shipping clerk” you said. But yes you are — if that is what the people need. You work for the people of America. You are a public servant. You need to act like it.

Joseph S. Stanzak, Esq.

Senior Attorney at Law (Retired)

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God
Letters

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God

Answer, Revival

We did not have to have coronavirus (pestilence), floods, tornadoes, wildfires, etc.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

God gave man free agency, to do good or evil. When as a nation we choose to do evil such as doing and/or condoning wickedness such as abortion, adultery, arson, assault, child abuse, divorce, drunkenness, incest, lying, murder, perjury, robbery, same-sex marriages/sodomy, stealing, wife beating, etc., which are sins listed in the Bible, we invoke the wrath of God.

It has been said, "What we learn from history is we do not learn."

Read Ezekiel, which tells over and over again, particularly Chapter 33, tells how God disciplined his people who rebelled against God and committed adultery and idoltary.

It is time for world revival. God said if we turn from our wicked ways He, God, would heal our land. There is a heaven and hell. Scoff, die and go to hell. As a nation and the world, repent and stand in the place of blessing.

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News