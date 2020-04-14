Letter: You work for the American people

I’ve had it! Being of fragile health I have been stuck in my home, watching news for the last two weeks. When Trump boldly stated that “I have the right to do anything I want,” I cringed at the thought that we are drifting closer and closer to totalitarianism, and dictatorship.
Since the founding of the country, government was created not to give itself “rights” but to protect the rights of the people. To help people in the time of national catastrophes, to aid and assist in times of crisis and to provide for the general welfare in times when the ravishes of nature cause such tragedy that the government must invoke its powers for the sake of the nation.
So No, Mr. Trump, you work for the government and the government does not have “rights.” It has duties, responsibilities and obligations to the American people who are the only ones that have rights. And you work for us — the people. As such you are a public servant — a second-class citizen. You cannot do and should not do what the rest of us can do with impunity. You are to set an example of the highest morality, honesty and integrity so that a standard is set which our children and grandchildren can emulate.
Almost a year ago, Health and Human Services presented to the White House a mock scenario of a virus, first developing in China, that quickly spread to the rest of the world. The devastating effects were outlined. You did not take heed. Then when China advised the World Health Organization in December 2019 of a catastrophically contagious virus, you did nothing. You didn’t mobilize and coordinate efforts to obtain needed emergency medical supplies, you didn’t ask Congress to allocate money for relief efforts nor did you attempt to warn hospitals and medical personnel of the impending crises. What you did do, is get on national TV and lie. I have watched and listened and have concluded that you are incapable of telling the truth. You should congratulate yourself Mr. Trump, you now have prevaricated more than the combined presidents of my lifetime — a long time.
When you did act, you told the people that the governors should handle the COVID-19 crises on their own. “I’m not a shipping clerk” you said. But yes you are — if that is what the people need. You work for the people of America. You are a public servant. You need to act like it.
Joseph S. Stanzak, Esq.
Senior Attorney at Law (Retired)
Twin Falls
