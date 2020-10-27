Letter: You might need Clow's expertise, too

We enthusiastically support Representative Lance Clow for Legislative District 24. While we have supported Rep. Clow in the past, our support for him this year takes on a new importance.

In our new Twin Falls business, we encountered a potentially significant set-back. Starting many months ago, we followed the correct path required at the state level – filing paperwork, submitting forms, making correct contacts. With a close business opening date, we just learned that our request did not fall within the parameters of state law. Ours was a “new” request and were told it may require a change in Idaho law. The negative impact to our business and partner would be substantial. Getting this issue resolved was of the essence.

We met with Representative Clow with our concern, explained the current law as we understood it and the potential negative impact on our new business should our request be denied for being out of state law. That evening, he sent an email to several key decision makers at both state government and agency levels. He also looped in Twin Falls Representative Linda Wright Hartgen and she offered her assistance as well.

The following morning, emails from several additional state leaders were responding the Representative Clow, all working to address our issue. Our matter has now been successfully resolved.