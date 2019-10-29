Okay, let's start with racism. If you support a racist, you are a racist. If you support a man who abuses women, then you are an abuser of women. If you support a liar, you are a liar. If you support a bigot, then you are a bigot. If you support a man who's as dumb as a rock, you are as dumb as a rock. If you support draft dodgers, then you should move to Canada.
I don't know who the Democrats are going to run in the next election — and I really don't care. But two old men — Ichabod Crane and a limp wrist — are not going to do it. Come on, Democrats, surely you can come up with a viable candidate. Any normal middle-aged person who is somewhat intelligent will do. If you Democrats can't win the 2020 election, you will never win another election, ever.
The good old Republicans are doing all they can to make it as hard as possible for the people of Idaho to get on Medicaid. What is wrong with these people? They care not one iota for the people of Idaho.
You have free articles remaining.
Election year is coming up. The people of Idaho need to make some changes next year. Pay no attention to what the people running for office are saying now; pay attention to what they have been doing since the last election.
John Scarlett
Gooding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.