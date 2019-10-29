{{featured_button_text}}
Okay, let's start with racism. If you support a racist, you are a racist. If you support a man who abuses women, then you are an abuser of women. If you support a liar, you are a liar. If you support a bigot, then you are a bigot. If you support a man who's as dumb as a rock, you are as dumb as a rock. If you support draft dodgers, then you should move to Canada.

I don't know who the Democrats are going to run in the next election — and I really don't care. But two old men — Ichabod Crane and a limp wrist — are not going to do it. Come on, Democrats, surely you can come up with a viable candidate. Any normal middle-aged person who is somewhat intelligent will do. If you Democrats can't win the 2020 election, you will never win another election, ever.

The good old Republicans are doing all they can to make it as hard as possible for the people of Idaho to get on Medicaid. What is wrong with these people? They care not one iota for the people of Idaho.

Election year is coming up. The people of Idaho need to make some changes next year. Pay no attention to what the people running for office are saying now; pay attention to what they have been doing since the last election.

John Scarlett

Gooding

