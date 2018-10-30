Try 1 month for 99¢
For Fiscal Year 2017-2018, the Lincoln County Commissioners gave themselves a more than 60 (sixty!) percent raise. No one gets that kind of an increase unless, of course, you can give it to yourself using someone else’s money to fund it. They claimed that they deserved it because they were working full-time (40+ hours a week) but receiving part-time wages for their effort.

They lied.

They met three times a week, are members of a handful of boards throughout the Magic Valley area and spend time on the phone. Perhaps their definition is different than my definition a 40-hour-a-week job.

Plain and simple. It’s not a full-time job in Lincoln County, and revenue has not increased by 60 percent.

The Lincoln County Clerk said at the time that the increase in wages would draw more “quality” people to the job. That was an outright insult to every single person who has held that county office.

Lincoln County electorates, please support Terrill Zech, running as a write-in commissioner candidate in District 1, and Larry Kerner, write-in commissioner candidate for District 3. They both are opposed to the 60 percent raise in wages and think that money would be better spent in other ways.

Marsha Hiatt

Richfield

