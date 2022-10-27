Letter: Write in Jason Robertson for coroner

I would like to encourage all voters in Jerome County to write in Jason Robertson for Coroner. He is the current Coroner, appointed in February by County Commissioners, Charles Howell and John Crozier.

Jason was raised in Jerome County. He has been serving his community for decades in the funeral business, he is compassionate and knows how to deal with families during the most difficult times. He always treats each decedent and their families with dignity and respect.

Jason is very skilled in dealing with the state electronic vital statistics system as he has had to use this system for years during his work in the funeral business. He has an exceptional working relationship with surrounding counties Coroners and law enforcement agencies in Jerome County. Jason is a member in good standing of the Idaho Association of County Coroners. He has earned continuing education hours in medicolegal studies.

Jason’s opponent who won the primary is a man who has a trail of controversy. It is hard to imagine that a whole county has gotten amnesia and forgotten that he sued Jerome County, his employer at the time, for what he claimed was $800,000. In the end, the judgement was in favor of the county, so he was not awarded a cent. He has also sued Twin Falls County also a former employer. Perhaps a pattern?? Who knows for sure.

Jason Robertson is the current Coroner and will continue to be an exceptional Coroner if re-elected.

Jason is available and at the ready to continue to serve his community as the Coroner.

Please, WRITE IN JASON ROBERTSON FOR JEROME COUNTY CORONER the alternative could be a continuation of the past.

B Bennett,

Jerome