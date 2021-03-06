Letter: Wresting deserves more coverage

I have been a coach for various sports since 1993. I love working with the youth and watching them learn skills, especially life skills and how to handle success and failure. I am very sad about the lack of coverage this weekends State Wrestling Tournament. Each of the counties in this area had great representation. Cassia County's Declo just missed a third place and had some state champions. Each of these young men have a story. Minidoka Country's Minico high school came out of nowhere and finished third again with individual stories of triumph. Twin Falls County's Buhl High School earning a second place team trophy. Huge success with again several individual stories. Finally Jerome County's Jerome High School. For the first time ever winning a State Team Championship. Not a single word. Why? They earned it. It makes me sad for all those young men and all the work they did for what, a photo, that is it. There are also other great stories from this area, like Wendall's Remington Winmill, an undefeated State Champion. Wow, you need to do better. Our area deserves better coverage besides basketball. Don't get me wrong. I support all sports. These young men should also get better coverage. Thanks.