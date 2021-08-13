Letter: World elites are plotting

There is a plot to create a tyrannical one-world government by elitists of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which is 100 years old, and The Trilateral Commission. Long-time CFR President and Trilateral Commission chief architect, the late David Rockefeller proudly admitted to a global government conspiracy in his book, “Memoirs.”

He wrote, “Some {ideological extremists} believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States...conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global and political and economic structure, one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

CFR meetings are secretive and include elected leaders, judges, key media figures and others in positions of public trust and authority. CFR defenders maintain that this secret network isn't a “conspiracy” because its activities are legal. This ignores the fact that the CFR has become sufficiently powerful to bend the law to their globalist purposes like Nazi German did to persecute and murder innocent people.

In 1966, Georgetown historian Carroll Quigley published, “Tragedy and Hope,” where he disclosed that there exists an international Anglophile network. The “Tragedy” is that we haven't accepted globalism, but the “Hope” is that we would be forced to accept it.