Letter: With great power comes great responsibility.

Governor Brad Little chose to seek the highest office of Idaho. Therefore, it should be him to carry the heaviest burden of responsibility to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, not local leadership. A true leader would not pass the burden of making tough decisions on to those who serve lower offices. It’s heart-wrenching to see misguided mobs threaten and harass local public officials at their homes because communities were forced to pursue a dysfunctional patchwork of ordinances. It’s a senseless waste of time and energy that needs to stop.

Preaching "personal responsibility" and attempting to appeal to people’s common sense and decency who oppose public safety measures is not working. We need clear, consistent guidelines and enforcement from the very top. Some truly sinister forces infected people's brains with disinformation from the very beginning of this and there is no coming to a shared version of reality here. But you also cannot mandate people to care about others. Or to do the right thing.