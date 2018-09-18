Dear Mr. Abu Salam,
Even though your name causes me to swell with kindness, and although all your messages are titled “URGENT URGENT,” I’m afraid I can’t help you shelter the 10.5 million dollars you need to transfer to my account within the next “10 to 14 banking days,” even for the untold wealth you’ve offered me. Actually, knowing where you live, I didn’t think even your country had untold wealth — those pirates must be good. A side issue, perhaps, but how about the synchronized sniping our Navy Seals can do from in the water?
Sadly, I’ve been away from my computer a few days, and there are things I must deal with, ASAP.
The Chase Bank account I haven’t had for years has been closed, several bankruptcy decisions have left me tons of money, I have to pick up three free Lexus autos and two Escalades. Nine people have seen from my resumé I would be a “natural” for their franchise, and about 20 classmates — none of whom I remember — are trying to reach me.
Then there’s the SSI, food stamps, housing vouchers and special offering from “Vbflpxb.” And I still haven’t helped that 9-year-old cancer victim who must be 43 by now. Old age may take her before I can help; I know one man in Seattle who’s been saving for eight years to get to his dying sister in California.
But wanting to help, I offer the name of Erinna Willan who’s having a similar problem. The poor child — even at 19 needs to find safety for her 10.5 million! Does everyone in your country have 10.5 million to shelter or only those with connections to gullible Americans? Perhaps you two should put your heads together; it sure would make things easier for the Seals.
William Denham
Twin Falls
